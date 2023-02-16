Apple, according to Bloomberg the mixed reality headset will be announced at WWDC

As conceivable, the indiscretion that pointed to the announcement of Apple’s first mixed reality viewer during an event that should have been held between the end of the first quarter of the year and the beginning of the second, in any case before the WWDC June, proved to be inaccurate. Or rather, according to what was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloombergdue to unspecified hardware and software problems that emerged during the headset test phase, the Cupertino company would have decided to delay the release of the headset from April to June.

Honestly, despite the authoritative source of the information, it seemed very hard to believe that Apple had decided to launch such a product at this time of year instead of taking advantage of the massive presence of developers at WWDC, the global conference usually held in June. To date, the official date of the conference has not yet been announced. The mixed reality viewer will represent a great challenge for Apple which, as usual, it will need many applications in order to give your best. For this, developers will have a key role whether or not to decide its success.