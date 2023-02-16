Apple, according to Bloomberg the mixed reality headset will be announced at WWDC

As conceivable, the indiscretion that pointed to the announcement of Apple’s first mixed reality viewer during an event that should have been held between the end of the first quarter of the year and the beginning of the second, in any case before the WWDC June, proved to be inaccurate. Or rather, according to what was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloombergdue to unspecified hardware and software problems that emerged during the headset test phase, the Cupertino company would have decided to delay the release of the headset from April to June.
Honestly, despite the authoritative source of the information, it seemed very hard to believe that Apple had decided to launch such a product at this time of year instead of taking advantage of the massive presence of developers at WWDC, the global conference usually held in June. To date, the official date of the conference has not yet been announced. The mixed reality viewer will represent a great challenge for Apple which, as usual, it will need many applications in order to give your best. For this, developers will have a key role whether or not to decide its success.
The viewer, which will probably be called “Reality Pro”, should integrate a powerful latest generation M2 processor, advanced hand tracking functions, micro-LED display with 4K resolution, voice control, skin detection and a large number of sensors and cameras to detect the surrounding environment. The estimated cost will be around $3,000, a decidedly high price that will make it inaccessible to most possible users. However, a cheaper version is also under development, with a price between 800 and 1,600 dollars, expected for the next few years.
Apple has been working on this viewer since about 2015, encountering many difficulties in the development path. Initially it was assumed the launch in June last year, again during the WWDC. However, a series of delays would have accumulated which would have caused the announcement to be postponed first to early 2023 and now to next spring. Obviously, it cannot be excluded that there may be further delays even if the intentions of the Cupertino company would be to not go beyond 2023.