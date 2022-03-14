Apple A16 chip only in high-end like iPhone 14…

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on March 13 that he thinks Apple could break a tradition this year. His tweet indicates that the company could launch some iPhone 14 models with the same A15 chip as in the iPhone 13, as well as iPhone 14 Pro with A16. 9to5Mac sources have unofficially corroborated this information.

For iPhone 14, same chip as iPhone 13

The A15 chip would power the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max in this case. However, the RAM memory would go from 4 GB to 6 GB. The new Soc. A16 would be reserved exclusively for high-end models, and the most expensive, like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro phones would also benefit from the same 6GB of RAM as the iPhone 13 Pro.

If this is true, it would be the first time in nearly a decade that Apple would bifurcate the specifications of the flagship iPhone by the type of chip series it uses. The last time the company did this was in 2013, when the iPhone 5S had the A7 chip. However, the cheaper iPhone 5C simply carried the A6 chip, which was a year old.

Although it is only a rumor, somewhat far from reality, Ming-Chi Kuo has had a solid record of success in the past. On the other hand, 9to5Mac has heard from unofficial sources that Apple has been developing two new models of the iPhone 14 with A16 chipsas well as two other iPhone 14 models with A15 chips inside, which coincides with what Kuo has said in his tweet.

Truth be told, it’s true that Apple has employed chip differentiation strategies in the past, though not to the same extent as now. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro It features an A15 chip with more RAM and more GPU cores compared to the A15 chip in the iPhone 13.

What is less controversial, with multiple sources saying so for a few months now until this month, is the idea that Apple will offer a large-screen iPhone at a low-end price by 2022. This would indicate that the company will offer for the first time a non-Pro 6.7-inch “Max” screen size. The 5.4-inch “mini” screen size has been discontinued.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

This would happen to mean that this fall, the iPhone 14 line will only be available in two screen sizes: 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

Apple would differentiate models solely on their specs, such as the 120Hz ProMotion display, camera specs, and potentially the CPU and GPU performance inside, if Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report is accurate as all your history has indicated.

Of course, like all rumors at the moment, Kuo should not be considered totally true. For now, he’s just speculating on the marketing naming scheme. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have at least one nice symmetry. Apple will officially introduce the iPhone 14 lineup for the fall.