Apple A16 Bionic appears ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in benchmark

THE Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with several advances and the new hardware was compared to the most powerful processor in apple🇧🇷 the A16 Bionicin preliminary benchmarks released yesterday, Wednesday (16).
According to the DealNTech website, A smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Vivo equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scored 1,483 points in single-core tests and a score of 4,709 in multi-core tests on the Geekbench platform.
In comparison with Apple’s chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 lagged behind, given that the A16 Bionic reached 1,874 points and 5,372 in the same tests performed by vivo’s cell phone on Geekbench, respectively.
It is worth mentioning that Qualcomm’s newest chip also lost to the A15 Bionic, which equips the iPhone 13 Pro and line entry models iphone 14in single-core tests, which had reached 1,709 points last year.
Both chips are manufactured in a 4 nanometer process, while the A15 Bionic processor is still produced with a 5nm architecture. See more information about what does the amount of nanometers on a chipset mean in TC Detective on the topic🇧🇷
According to information from Qualcomm, the new chip has a CPU up to 35% faster and a GPU up to 25% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. may vary greatly depending on the conditions and device tested.
