Apple, a patent reveals how AirPods and the AR viewer could communicate

Gary Geaves, Apple’s Head of Acoustics, said last December that Bluetooth is tight on AirPods because it holds back their possibilities, and that more bandwidth is needed to reduce earphone latency. And today a patent deposited by the bitten apple at the USPTO confirms that in Cupertino they are working in this direction, and are doing so with a view to integrating the AirPods and a new device, the VR / AR viewer that has been in the works for a long time, and that it was even expected already for 2022, before the latest rumors spoke of a postponement to 2023 due to some problems that emerged during the design phase.

Specifically, the document describes a technology of wireless optical audio transmission. The sketches contained in the patent show indeed a pair of earphones that communicate with a headset, and do so through an optical transmitter. In a more canonical scenario, the best way to obtain a stable signal would be to use a cable, but in the particular scenario detailed by Apple it would also be possible to rely on a transmitter and an optical receiver due to the very short distance that would separate them, both being worn by the ‘user and placed a few centimeters from each other.

As always, keep in mind that not all patents are destined to become reality. And therefore we do not know if Cupertino will really adopt this solution for his VR viewer, and if he will do it immediately, or maybe in a more distant future. Certainly, however, he is thinking about it.