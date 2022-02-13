Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple, a key player in the monopoly lawsuit against Google

By: Brian Adam

Lawsuits are more than usual in the business world. If you are also called Apple or Google, the money you spend on lawyers has to be almost like the GDP of small countries. They are receiving and imposing demands on individuals every day. From time to time, confrontations arise with public bodies, as is the case in the antitrust war. Not only Apple is involved in this whole issue. We have Google that the US Department of Justice has already had its eye on in 2020. It seems that Apple will be a key player in all this mess.

Apple to appear as part of Justice Department lawsuit against Google

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in October 2020, alleging that the tech giant had abused its power over the internet search industry. It seems that Apple is also listed in that lawsuit and could be a key player in this whole thing.

Speaking on behalf of Apple at a pre-trial hearing on Friday, Steven Sunshine told the court that the Justice Department had requested statements from Apple’s “senior executives.” However, Sunshine also admitted that it was unclear what exactly the Justice Department wanted from the American company.

Keep in mind that Google has paid Apple billions to keep its default search position in Safari for iOS. Although analysts estimate that the payments were around 15 billion dollars by 2021Neither Google nor Apple have disclosed any details of the deal.

The lawsuit concerns Google’s attempts to maintain its position as the dominant Search, using agreements with device and software providers to ensure it is the default search option offered to consumers.

Could it be considered a monopoly?. The fact that on a device you have certain applications by default to perform common tasks should not be considered a monopoly because they always let you choose other options to perform the same tasks. If so, I don’t think any company would be spared from these types of lawsuits.

The trial is not planned to start until 2023, so until then the parties can prepare the ground well, arguments, defenses and counterattacks in case they are needed.

The main issue in this whole game is that the issue of monopoly is something that matters a lot to the public sector. They don’t want companies to have those positions of dominance like they used to. Something that seems very good to me, by the way.

