Apple, a 27-inch display is also on the way. iMac Pro no earlier than 2023 | Kuo

A few hours after Apple’s Peek Performance event, the well-known and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also wanted to have his say on what could be the products that will be announced. Or rather, on those who not they will be announced tomorrow but more likely over the next few months.

According to Kuo, Apple won’t launch a new iMac Pro or Mac Pro until at least 2023. During tomorrow’s event, however, it will arrive a new high-end Mac mini And a new 27-inch external display, not mini-LEDs like the current Pro Display XDR. The iMac Pro is expected to replace the iMac with an Intel processor and 27-inch display that Apple still has on the list.

What Kuo said is in contrast to what Ross Young, another analyst focused on displays, said, according to which an iMac Pro could instead be launched as early as next June. Hypothesis also advanced by Bloomberg. It should not be excluded that the two analysts are still referring to different products, more professional according to Kuo and more consumer for Young. In fact, it is likely that Apple no longer uses the acronym “iMac Pro” which currently refers to a discontinued iMac.