Apple, 90 million iPhone 14 ready to defeat the crisis and Android

The rumors about the actual availability of the iPhone 14 once it arrives on the international market are intensifying more and more as we get closer to the presentation date (which is September 6 as the rumors report?). The different ones weigh in particular geo-political tensions in progress, first of all the Ukrainian conflict and even more the skirmishes between China and Taiwan (and the USA, interested viewer). Added to this are the difficulties due to the pandemic, which, especially in the East, is still forcing governments to order lockdowns and blocks to production activities.

Despite this, it was said, the rumors about the iPhone 14 are reassuring. After the analysts, itself throws water on the fire: there will be no delays or low availabilitybecause the request sent to suppliers is to carry out at least as many iPhones as those of 2021 and this year. Translated into numbers, the Cupertino company has requested 90 million iPhone 14. In total, this year 220 million iPhone phones will be placed on the market.

The will on the part of Apple is to exploit the moment of tired of the market: in China the trend is negative, as well as in Europe. In general, there is a decrease of 9% and the forecasts are not positive at all.