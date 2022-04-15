Apple: 9 new Macs with M2 and a mini with M1 Pro on the way

Apple is working on a lot new Macs and MacBooks and the latest report by Mark Gurman, published in Bloomberg, suggests that many of these are already in an advanced stage of development and that the Cupertino house has begun to test them with third party applications. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The heart of these products is obviously the new M2 chip and all the derivatives from the new architecture, which will gradually replace all the versions of M1 used up to now on each new Mac presented. According to Gurman, some log documents generated by the tested apps – backed by well-informed sources – have confirmed the existence of four versions of the M2 chips that will be adopted in the next generation of Mac. Read: Apple, from 14:00 the pre-orders of iPad Air, iPhone SE and iPhone 13 and Pro in green

Gurman also summarized what Apple’s lineup should look like over the next few months – probably at least 18 months – listing precisely – then citing the codes for each product – how the M2 chips will be distributed on the upcoming Macs and MacBooks.

THE LINEUP WITH THE M2 FAMILY

Going into more detail, the lineup of the next generation of Mac and MacBook should consist of the following models: MacBook Air code J413 with M2 chip

Mac mini code J473 with M2 chip code J474 with M2 Pro chip

MacBook Pro code J493 with M2 chip, this is the entry level model 14 “code J414 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips code J416 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Mac Pro code J180 equipped with the direct successor of M1 Ultra

As for the M2 chip specs, Gurman confirms that the standard of M2 will be equipped with a Octa core CPU and a GPU with 10 cores. We write standard as this should be the chip's reference configuration, but there may be further versions binnate as happened on all M1s, therefore with a lower number of graphics cores than those indicated in the presentation. M2 Max instead, it should offer one CPU with 12 cores and a 38 core GPU while there are no details regarding the M2 Pro.

SOME NEWS ALSO IN THE M1 HOUSE

In presenting the next generation lineup, Gurman also hinted at some news regarding products equipped with M1 series chips, in particular Mac minthe. In fact, Apple is reportedly working on an update of the current model that could be equipped with M1 Pro chip (code J374), thus bringing an interesting performance boost to Apple’s most compact desktop. A Mac mini with M1 Pro could be the Mac suitable for many, as it allows you to overcome the limits of the version with M1 and be much more effective even in work environments that are a little more complex than normal. It appears that Apple has also tested a version with the M1 Max, however this would have been discarded as it would overlap with the base version of Mac Studio.

