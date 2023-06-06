Apple: 70W charger for 15-inch MacBook Air goes on sale

One of the highlights of apple during his presentation at WWDC was the launch of a 15-inch MacBook Air, as you may already know. Well, the brand also took advantage of today to launch a charger for its newest notebook, which has 70W. Sales of this new accessory began this Monday (05) on the website of the official apple store. In this sense, there is a recommendation from the company itself to equip this item to the device announced at the event earlier, as well as other variants of the line.

Check out the models compatible with the product: MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)

MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 – 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 – 2019)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)]

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)

One of the points highlighted by Apple for this new accessory refers to the speed of charging devices. In this sense, the company claims that use with a MacBook Air equipped with an M2 chip can take around 30 minutes for a 0 to 50% battery charge. The brand, moreover, claims that the item offers efficient charging whether at home or at work. Likewise, the company says that it can be compatible with several other USB-C cables, but the accessory itself does not come with a cable and you have to buy one separately.




