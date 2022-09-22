Apple, 25% of iPhone production in India by 2025

By 2025, a quarter of iphones will be produced in india: is what JP Morgan analysts estimate in a study reported by Reuters. More generally, it is expected that by that date a roughly equal percentage of all products made by apple will be manufactured outside of China. As we have already observed on several occasions, Apple (as well as all the other major tech producers) has already begun to maneuver for several years in order to depend less and less on what until recently was considered “the factory of world”.
Recent events of enormous global impact how the COVID-19 pandemic (and above all the response of the authorities with extremely severe lockdowns) and the growing political frictions (trade war with the USA, hypothesis of invasion of Taiwan …) have made the big giants understand the potential, disastrous dangers of keeping all the eggs in one basket, despite the clearly enormous advantages, especially in terms of logistics.
Apparently Apple has chosen two new main strategic objectives: Vietnam and, in fact, India. IPhone production in the latter country has been underway for some time, but initially it only affected the cheapest iPhone, the SE – still the first generation. Apple has since gradually expanded operations and even started producing the iPhone 13 earlier this year – a first for a newer core model.
Apple currently has two strategic partners: Foxconn (iPhone 13) and Wistron (iPhone SE and iPhone 12). By the end of the year, Foxconn will already add iPhone 14while it is likely that with iPhone 15 next year, Indian factories will start at the same time as those in other countries.