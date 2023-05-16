Apple: 20 billion euros invested in Europe in 2022

From 2018 to 2022, spending with Apple’s European suppliers increased by more than 50%, 85 billion euros have been invested in the last 5 years of which over 20 last year alone, with a number of employees also supported by Apple capital that exceeds 2.6 million. These are some of the figures pitted by Apple in support of its commitment in Europe, where they have been involved more than 4,000 suppliers That “they support the great innovations found in every Apple product, from the sensors in the Apple Watch to the lasers in the iPhone to the microcontrollers in the Mac”.
Among the first aspects mentioned is the commitment to the environment, and after all the Apple has reason for it: its commitment in the Old Continent takes place in unity of purpose with the direction taken by the Union, that of supporting green transition. An area in which Apple is tied in a double knot: since 2020 it has been carbon neutral in all its corporate operations worldwide, and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its entire global supply chain and in the product life cycle by 2030 .
Over 4,000 suppliers Apple has in Europe, between multinationals and family businesses. And to give some examples, it starts from one of these: TRUMPFa technology company headquartered in Ditzingen, Germany, a world leader in lasers, machinery and industrial technologies.
The little laser that triggers the proximity sensor of iPhones when you bring it close to your ear to make or answer a call they have been producing it for years, to date they have delivered more than a billion.
Among the big ones, however, Apple cites a giant that we Italians know better than othersbecause it is half Italian (half French) and for the 730 million euro mega-plant that will be active in Catania by 2026. STMicroelectronics he has been collaborating with Apple for years in the creation of sensors and chips of various types for iPhone and company. The giant employs over 27 thousand Europeans and in 2023 it is investing more than 3.5 billion euros in the world to increase its production capacity also in France and Italy, and respond to a sector such as the semiconductor one in the midst of a new spring.
Apple applauds STMicroelectronics for at least two reasons: investment and expansion will support “Apple’s future needs for wireless, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and microcontrollers” and because since 2021 it has been among those producers who for activities related to orders, Apple uses 100% renewable energy.
Europe’s spirit of innovation and incredible talent brought Apple here more than 40 years ago, and the region’s contribution to our products has never been stronger,” said Cathy Kearney, Apple’s vice president of operations. Partnerships with European suppliers have helped create breakthrough technologies and today we are proud to work closely with suppliers across Europe as we advance our mission to decarbonise the entire global supply chain.