Apple: 20 billion euros invested in Europe in 2022

From 2018 to 2022, spending with Apple’s European suppliers increased by more than 50%, 85 billion euros have been invested in the last 5 years of which over 20 last year alone, with a number of employees also supported by Apple capital that exceeds 2.6 million. These are some of the figures pitted by Apple in support of its commitment in Europe, where they have been involved more than 4,000 suppliers That “they support the great innovations found in every Apple product, from the sensors in the Apple Watch to the lasers in the iPhone to the microcontrollers in the Mac”.

Among the first aspects mentioned is the commitment to the environment, and after all the Apple has reason for it: its commitment in the Old Continent takes place in unity of purpose with the direction taken by the Union, that of supporting green transition. An area in which Apple is tied in a double knot: since 2020 it has been carbon neutral in all its corporate operations worldwide, and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its entire global supply chain and in the product life cycle by 2030 .