“Apple-1 Byte Shop” numbered by Steve Jobs is up for auction.

New Apple items will be put up for sale at the RR auction on December 1st. The new science and technology auction includes a computer Apple-1 Byte Shop in operation, owned by Steve Jobs, a soccer ball signed by Tim Cook and other important objects.

Because of their importance in the history of technology, Apple products, especially first-generation ones that are old but still functional or perfectly preserved in their original packaging, are among the most coveted items at auction.

The rarest Apple item up for auction is the computer Apple-1 in perfect state. It is a version of the machine Byte Shop “Complete with all the components and accessories necessary for its operation”.

The board was numbered by himself Steve Jobs and the technical status report was written by the Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. In 1976, Steve Jobs Y Steve Wozniak They only made 200 Apple-1 computers, and it is believed that only 60-70 remain.

The Apple-1 to be auctioned figure with the number 78. The machine was originally auctioned in 2018 after the Apple expert-1 Corey Cohen will restore it to its original working state.

History of the computer Apple-1 Byte Shop.

The Apple-1 was originally conceived by Steve Jobs and Steve “Woz” Wozniak as a simple circuit board sold in kits and completed by electronics enthusiasts; its original market was the Homebrew Computer Club of Palo Alto.

Seeking a broader audience, Jobs turned to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the world’s first personal computer stores. Terrell wanted to take the computer beyond the hobbyist realm and agreed to buy 50 Apple-1 computers, but only if they were fully assembled.

The Apple-1 thus became one of the first computers.”personal” that did not need to be soldered by the end user. In all, Jobs and Wozniak produced about 200 Apple-1 computers in a ten-month period and sold 175 of them.

production style byte shop The later of this Apple-1 is indicated by the component dates, which match other known Apple-1 boards of the same era assembled and sold by Apple in the fall of 1976 and early 1977.

The left side of the board reads: Apple Computer 1, Palo Alto, Ca. Copyright 1976. Unlike many well-known Apple-1 boards, no physical modification was made to this unit, and the prototype area is clean and clean. without using.

The Apple-1 is not only a marvel of computing ingenuity, but also the product that laid the foundation for what is now one of the largest and most successful companies in the world.

Important aspects of the Apple-1 Byte Shop.

RR Auction notes that a video of the proof can be requested, as well as a “comprehensive technical report on the state of the equipment” crafted by restaurateur Corey Cohen.

“The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented as fully functional”the ad continues. “The system ran without issue for approximately eight hours in extensive testing.”

Various Apple 1 computers that have appeared on auction websites over the years have fetched between $130,000 and $815,000, depending on the history of the machine, the components included, and their condition.

According to the US auction house website, the estimated price of the Apple 1 computer exceeds $375,500. Although the current value is $219,615, the price is expected to rise sharply in the final days of the auction, which ends on December 15.

A comprehensive Technical Condition Report from Cohen is available to qualified bidders, rating the condition of the unit at 8.5/10 and confirming the functionality of the computer as of August 2022.

As already mentioned, there is a letter of authenticity confirming Jobs’ handwriting on the board, which includes the original Apple-1, the original Apple cartridge interface, the original user manual, a leftover ASCII keyboard from it era and a Sanyo 4205 open frame monitor.

Other auction items.

Another item up for auction is an Auburn University football signed by former Apple CEO Tim Cook. Estimated price is over $1,000.

Also for sale is a brochure signed by Jobs about the NeXT computer. It is expected to fetch a price of up to $10,000.

Also available at auction are several cheaper replicas and items signed by Steve Wozniak.

Today, apple company auctions are held regularly, although some of them are controversial.