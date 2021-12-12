Appeal for witnesses after woman, 30s, seriously injured in city centre crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian last night on George’s Street.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James Hospital to be treated.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was conducted.

The road has since re-opened fully.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

