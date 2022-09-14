App Tracking Transparency: in-app purchase prices on iOS soar by 40%

The launch of App has radically changed the world of advertising on iOS, giving a sound blow to all those companies that based their revenues on targeting and selling users’ personal data for advertising purposes. A company like Meta, for example, has seen its revenues drop by nearly $ 10 billion a year due to Apple’s implementation on its platforms.

Sure, this has significantly raised the level of privacy and security, but it seems that the issue has also had a side effect which is pouring directly into the pockets of users. We cannot say that the news takes us off guard, but the recent data reported by Apptopia do register an unprecedented surge in in-app on the App Store, with peaks of + 40%.

The graph you see below shows a parallel to the price trend on Android. Also in this case we notice some increases, however we must also take into account the effects of inflation on the real economy, which are going to impact every aspect of everyday life, including the consumption of digital content from Android and iOS stores. . Obviously, inflation alone is not enough to explain the huge gap between the two platforms, but it does it was the implementation of ATT that triggered a series of increases.