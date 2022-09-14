App Tracking Transparency: in-app purchase prices on iOS soar by 40%

The launch of tracking transparency App has radically changed the world of advertising on iOS, giving a sound blow to all those companies that based their revenues on targeting and selling users’ personal data for advertising purposes. A company like Meta, for example, has seen its revenues drop by nearly $ 10 billion a year due to Apple’s implementation on its platforms.
Sure, this has significantly raised the level of privacy and security, but it seems that the issue has also had a side effect which is pouring directly into the pockets of users. We cannot say that the news takes us off guard, but the recent data reported by Apptopia do register an unprecedented surge in in-app purchase prices on the App Store, with peaks of + 40%.
The graph you see below shows a parallel to the price trend on Android. Also in this case we notice some increases, however we must also take into account the effects of inflation on the real economy, which are going to impact every aspect of everyday life, including the consumption of digital content from Android and iOS stores. . Obviously, inflation alone is not enough to explain the huge gap between the two platforms, but it does it was the implementation of ATT that triggered a series of increases.
As we said before, the scenario was largely predictable, since Apple’s privacy policies go to directly affect one of the basic elements of the app market, namely advertising. This is in fact able to contribute significantly to revenues, allowing the existence of free applications and services or with accessible costs.
This provided we accept that the real bargaining chip is actually our data, which are processed and sold in a market parallel to that of the simple purchase of the app or in the app, but on the other hand a form of monetization is still necessary. Apple said about him, preferring to focus on the security of his platform even at the expense of one possible devaluation of the App Store in the eyes of developers and users.
Yes, because when prices take off, consumption contracts and this sets in motion a recessive spiral that will surely lead developers to look at their stay on the App Store with different eyes or, more likely, at the chosen business model. This permanence, however, cannot be questioned too much, under penalty of cutting itself off from a slice of the public that is notoriously more inclined to spend on digital stores, also in consideration of the fact that even Google is considering adopting similar policies on Android. . At that point the world of understanding the app market is likely to change permanently for everyone.