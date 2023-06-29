App succeeds by using artificial intelligence to recommend songs to users

- Advertisement -

Magroove, an application developed by the homonymous company, has just reached the milestone of 500,000 users worldwide. Founded in 2020, the tool was successful in using artificial intelligence to recommend songs based on user tastes. For users, the app is a way to discover new music based on their favorite genres — regardless of artist popularity. For musicians, the platform is a way to increase the popularity of their repertoires through a recommendation tool that is smarter than the algorithms of streaming services.

Much like it works on the Tinder dating app, users are instructed to give a like or dispense songs from an extensive playlist with up to thirty-second samples. If a song likes it, it’s stored in a discovery list that can be exported as a playlist to third-party streaming platforms. - Advertisement - The recommendation process is made by an artificial intelligence proprietary to Magroovewhich is responsible for analyzing the sound profile of songs selected by users and recommending artists and other songs with a similar sound. Google Messages gets update with new home screen design and more Independent artists are recommended as often as big names in music, so the content suggested to users is more relevant, and musicians indie have their work taken to their target audience.

Created by Vitor Cunha, a Europeian music producer and sound engineer, Magroove is a startup that already has more than 850 thousand partner artists and users distributed in more than 190 countries, helping and democratizing the possibility of making new music available on music platforms. most famous streams.

Since popularity is not a determining factor, the algorithm offers musicians who have not yet been validated by the public the possibility of having their music heard, providing greater accuracy in discovering music tastes and, of course, greater democratization in the market. Vitor Cunha CEO and founder of Magroove

Artificial intelligence is increasingly linked to music — and not necessarily in the form of recommendations for users. Recently, Paul McCartney announced a new Beatles song featuring AI-generated vocals from John Lennon. The changes wrought by technology even led to a response from the Recording Academy.

