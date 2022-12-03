App Store open to developers during holidays

- Advertisement -

Recent news indicates that App Store Connect will remain open for developers this final stretch of the year. In case you are a developer and would like to make your request for a new app or edit one that is already on the platform during this end of the year, Apple will continue to accept you.

in recent updates from the official Apple developer websitethe Cupertino company indicates that this final stretch of 2022 will continue to have App Store Connect open, even during the holiday season. Remember that this situation had already happened during the past year.

In the publication, Apple mentions that this is usually a somewhat busy season for the App Store and obviously it has already arrived. Therefore, and to ensure that its developers have the opportunity to include the updated apps, it will continue even during the holidays. He also added “we are delighted to remain open throughout the season” so your apps will continue to be reviewed.

Review process a bit slow

The problem in question is that the company will continue with App Store Connect during the holidays; it is ensuring that the review process might take a bit longer to finish. He even comments that it could exceed the usual scheduled period, this might be happening due to corporate staff vacations. The advantage will still be there, although the downside is that Apple only keeps a limited staff for these tasks.

Apple states that the process can take time, mentioning that almost all submissions have a really short review process that does not exceed a day. Nevertheless, this process “may take a little longer to complete from December 23-27.” In this way, it is clear that if you have an app or update for it during this holiday period, keep in mind that the process can be somewhat lengthy.

Meanwhile, the App Store as well as Apple’s policies are now in the crosshairs of multiple comments lately. This is because some companies are publicly attacking the 30% commission. The charge that Apple makes for sales through the store is being excessive for some.

Elon Musk is harshly criticizing the company, even calling it a “secret tax” for multiple users. Similarly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also mentioned that the policies are not “sustainable and not a good place to be”. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek was also added. This dilemma is also reaching the hands of politicians in the United States who are requesting that Congress conduct an investigation.