App Store, more flexibility for developers in choosing prices: what changes

Apple has announced what it is today the biggest change to the App Store pricing mechanism. For developers who intend to publish their applications in the virtual store of Apple arrive about 700 additional price points that “They will make it easier to set the price [corretto] by country or region, or follow exchange rate fluctuations”. Everything will be effective as of today for apps with auto-renewing subscriptions e from spring 2023 for all other apps and in-app purchases.
To provide developers with even more flexibility in pricing, we now start with a minimum of 0.29 dollars to get to a maximum – upon request, so it must be approved – of 10 thousand dollars. But the most relevant change introduced is not so much the interval, as the points between the minimum and the maximum. Apple’s examples are in dollars, but that’s not indicative of the impact the measure will have: it will affect everyonethen the 45 currencies and 175 App Store showcases in the world.
- between $0.29 and $9.99 allowed increments from 10 cents
- between $0.49 and $49.99 increments of 50 cents
- between $0.99 and $199.99 increments of 1 dollar
- between $4.99 and $499.99 increments of 5 bucks
- between $9.99 and $999.99 increments of 10 dollars
- between $99.99 and $9,999.99 increments of 100 bucks
The variability of decimals is also wide:
- in the whole range admitted by the App Store (from 0.29 to 10 thousand dollars) both X.99 and X.00 prices are valid
- between 0.90 and 99.90 valid dollars prices in X,90so yes to 83.90 for example, no to 103.90
- between 0.95 and 49.95 dollars valid prices in x.95so yes to 21.95 for example, no to 66.95.
Both the increments and the rules on decimals are certainly valid for all showcases with prices in US dollars. The feeling is that for the windows with prices in EUR the same rules apply, but for certainty we have to wait for the official indications.
Also, those who publish apps with subscriptions can entrust the management of prices in other currencies to the App Store. Everything becomes simpler: you can use the showcase (and related currency) that you know best to manually adjust the price and the App Store will automatically adjust the prices in the other currencies, immediately for apps with subscriptions and from spring next year for all other applications. “This means – explains Apple better – that a Japanese developer focused on local business can take care of the price for the Japanese store and let the automation update prices outside the country based on exchange rate and tax rate changes”.
The App Store has been around since 2008, but in all these years the pricing problem has never been felt. Now thanks to inflation which, due to the war in Ukraine, has reached double-digit rates in many countries and the unusual variability of currency exchange rates (the euro, for example, in the last ten years had never been below par with the dollar ) made measures like this inevitable. All this happens at a time when doubts about customer privacy persist on the Apple application store.