App Store, more flexibility for developers in choosing prices: what changes

Apple has announced what it is today the biggest change to the App Store pricing mechanism. For developers who intend to publish their applications in the virtual store of Apple arrive about 700 additional price points that “They will make it easier to set the price [corretto] by country or region, or follow exchange rate fluctuations”. Everything will be effective as of today for apps with auto-renewing subscriptions e from spring 2023 for all other apps and in-app purchases. To provide developers with even more flexibility in pricing, we now start with a minimum of 0.29 dollars to get to a maximum – upon request, so it must be approved – of 10 thousand dollars. But the most relevant change introduced is not so much the interval, as the points between the minimum and the maximum. Apple’s examples are in dollars, but that’s not indicative of the impact the measure will have: it will affect everyonethen the 45 currencies and 175 App Store showcases in the world.

NEW INCREMENTS AND DECIMALS ON THE APP STORE (DOLLARS)





between $0.29 and $9.99 allowed increments from 10 cents

allowed from between $0.49 and $49.99 increments of 50 cents

increments of between $0.99 and $199.99 increments of 1 dollar

increments of between $4.99 and $499.99 increments of 5 bucks

increments of between $9.99 and $999.99 increments of 10 dollars

increments of between $99.99 and $9,999.99 increments of 100 bucks





The variability of decimals is also wide: in the whole range admitted by the App Store (from 0.29 to 10 thousand dollars) both X.99 and X.00 prices are valid

admitted by the App Store (from 0.29 to 10 thousand dollars) between 0.90 and 99.90 valid dollars prices in X,90 so yes to 83.90 for example, no to 103.90

valid dollars prices in so yes to 83.90 for example, no to 103.90 between 0.95 and 49.95 dollars valid prices in x.95so yes to 21.95 for example, no to 66.95. Both the increments and the rules on decimals are certainly valid for all showcases with prices in US dollars. The feeling is that for the windows with prices in EUR the same rules apply, but for certainty we have to wait for the official indications.

ARRIVE AUTOMATIC ADJUSTMENT IN OTHER CURRENCIES