App Store fraud: lawsuit against Apple settled out of court

A developer accused of not taking consistent action Nepp and thus harming users and developers. The lawsuit significantly scratched Apple’s image.

Apple got rid of another unpleasant app store lawsuit: The company has settled out of with an iOS developer who had made serious allegations against Apple. Details of the settlement were not given. The parties had already applied to the competent US court at the end of July for the proceedings to be discontinued, as Techcrunch reports with reference to court documents. Neither the developer nor Apple wanted to comment on the agreement with the publication.

Accusation: Apple is doing too little against App Store

The developer Kosta Eleftheriou accused Apple of abusing its monopoly position in app sales and of profiting from fraudulent practices in apps. Apple initially expressed interest in purchasing its keyboard app for the Apple Watch, but then did not allow it to be sold in the App Store. The group blocked the app for months and described it as nonsensical, but at the same time allowed competitors. Meanwhile, Apple has also integrated a keyboard into watchOS itself.

After approval was granted later, his app was copied by fraudsters and then sold by them as a separate app with fake reviews in the App Store, which caused his sales to collapse, according to Eleftheriou. Apple did not respond to notices.

Developer discloses App Store issues

Apple originally tried to dismiss the lawsuit entirely, but failed. Earlier this year, a judge allowed part of the allegations and allowed the developer to retry other allegations as part of the trial. Eleftheriou has long made it its business to expose scams and fake reviews in the App Store. He triggered a far-reaching discussion about the protective function of the App Store and scratched Apple’s image considerably. Among other things, the company points out to regulatory authorities to justify the app sales monopoly that this is the only way to protect customers.

Also in response to the lawsuit, Apple published figures on app store fraud for the first time and promised to take better action against fake ratings. Users can now also report cases of fraud themselves. Nepp continues to be used again and again, especially with subscriptions.