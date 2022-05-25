App Store, change from July: deleting third-party app accounts will be easier

They are about to finally go into effect new rules for publishing content in the App Store which should make it easier for end users. The reference goes in particular to the obligation on the developers of make it easier and more immediate to cancel an account created with a third-party app which has been released in the official Apple store.

ENOUGH POSTPONEMENT

The introduction of this change will be the final result of a long gestation process: Apple first talked about it at WWDC 2021, then set the deadline of January 31st for its entry into force, but subsequently postponed it. at the end of June. Now thecompany started sending a memo to developersconfirming that there should be no further postponements: the deadline for compliance is June 30, 2022.

The fundamental principles of the new rule provide that: