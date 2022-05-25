App Store, change from July: deleting third-party app accounts will be easier

They are about to finally go into effect new rules for publishing content in the App Store which should make it easier for end users. The reference goes in particular to the obligation on the developers of make it easier and more immediate to cancel an account created with a third-party app which has been released in the official Apple store.
The introduction of this change will be the final result of a long gestation process: Apple first talked about it at WWDC 2021, then set the deadline of January 31st for its entry into force, but subsequently postponed it. at the end of June. Now thecompany started sending a memo to developersconfirming that there should be no further postponements: the deadline for compliance is June 30, 2022.
The fundamental principles of the new rule provide that:
- the option to delete the account should be easy to find;
- it is not enough to just give the possibility to disable or temporarily deactivate the account. Users should be able to delete the account and their personal data;
- apps in highly regulated industries (e.g. trading or healthcare) can provide additional customer support to confirm and simplify the account deletion process;
- the archiving of personal information and the management of account deletion must always be carried out in compliance with local regulations.
Also starting from June 30th the modification of the App Store rules relating to apps that provide paid online group services (for example lessons or events). These apps will need to use Apple’s in-app payment service. The exemption – therefore the possibility of resorting to alternative payment methods – was granted taking into account the health emergency to meet the needs of companies trying to provide services to the person using digital tools.