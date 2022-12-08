App Store: Apple unveils changes to pricing for App Store apps and services

Apple on Tuesday announced a major change to its pricing structure for its apps available on the App Store. The purpose of the update is facilitate financial control of developers and make value ranges more flexible. With the update, you can choose from 900 different price ranges to monetize app store titles — either with one-time purchases or subscriptions to in-app services. The new values ​​can be adopted by developers around the world, so the new policy covers 44 currencies, including the Europeian real.

The new options make it possible to adopt prices with gradual increases starting from R$ 0.50 to vary between R$ 0.90 (minimum value) and R$ 49.90 (maximum value); and reach BRL 1,000 for apps or services starting at BRL 999 (minimum amount) and BRL 59,999 (maximum amount). - Advertisement - Developers will be able to enter new pricing models in each of the 175 markets in which the App Store operates. There will be the possibility of adopting values ​​starting with two equal digits (BRL 220, for example), and values ​​with rounded decimals (BRL 90.00 or BRL 89.90, for example) — ideal for service packages and annual subscriptions .

The store offers simplified controls for managing prices in foreign markets. Now, there are improvements in exchange management that will make the job of developers easier. With the new policy, you can handle values ​​more specifically. Apple enhances existing features to allow developers keep your local currency constant in any regioneven with changes in exchange rates and taxes.

“This means, for example, that a Japanese game developer that gets most of its business from customers in its own country can set its price for Japan and have its prices outside Japan updated as exchange rates and taxes change. change,” explains Apple, reiterating that it may update prices based on economic factors. - Advertisement - To help developers keep track of revenue, big tech says it will update prices using public information from financial data providers to ensure that prices for in-app purchases remain the same across all regions. The news will be released to developers in the first quarter of 2023.

