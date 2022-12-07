App Store: Apple changes its prices, apps can now cost up to $10,000

Apple has unveiled the most drastic change ever to the pricing model it applies to all apps submitted to its app store: the App Store. Here is everything that changes.

The new pricing tools will give developers greater flexibility in pricing apps, in-app purchases (IAPs), and subscriptions, which could allow consumers to benefit from better value for money where prices would otherwise be rounded. This change comes shortly after Apple’s big cleanup of the App Store.

Until now, developers did not have full carte blanche to set prices. These were, for example, limited to 1000 dollars for an application, which is why we had seen certain applications arrive at 999 dollars such as “I am Rich”, by Armin Heinrich. From now on, developers have a bit more freedom in choosing their pricing, as new options have been added.

The price of some applications on the App Store will change

Apple now offers developers over 900 pricing options, including the newly added 600 options, with apps and subscriptions that can range in price from $0.29 to $9,999. We’re not sure there’s a developer out there that can offer enough value to justify aiming for the higher end of that range, but the possibility is there.

The company writes: Under the App Store’s updated pricing system, all developers will be able to choose from 900 prices, nearly 10 times the number of prices previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new prizes to choose from, with an additional 100 higher prizes available on request “. To offer a $10,000 app or subscription, developers will therefore have to submit a request to Apple and justify that they are not overpriced.

As Apple explains, new price points increase incrementally across all price ranges. For instance, developers can raise prices by $0.10 up to $9.99from $0.50 up to $49.99 and from $1 up to $199.99.

Finally, developers can now change pricing to automatically adjust to different regions based on exchange rates. Apple says this new pricing structure is available now for apps on auto-renewable subscriptions. It will be applied to all apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023.