App mania: 5 hours a day, $ 320,000 spent every minute in 2021

4 hours and 48 minutes a day. This is the fact that perhaps strikes most of all of the 2021 report prepared by App Annie which summarizes the year just ended by analyzing the most popular and downloaded apps and examining the behavior of users when they have the smartphone (or tablet) in hand. HERE you can find the previous report, with data updated to October 2021.

As mentioned, first of all it affects how a third of our day effective (taking away the hours of sleep, that is) swiped in front of the mobile device display. It is a decidedly long time (in South Korea and Brazil it exceeds 5 hours a day), which we spend mainly on social media and on photo and video apps (7 minutes out of 10, it is estimated), but also to download apps (230 billion in 2021, 5% more than the previous year) and to buy content on their respective stores (iOS and Android on all). Over the past 12 months we spent an average of $ 320,000 per minute, an increase of 19% on an annual basis for a total sum of 170 billion dollars.