App mania: 5 hours a day, $ 320,000 spent every minute in 2021

4 hours and 48 minutes a day. This is the fact that perhaps strikes most of all of the 2021 report prepared by App Annie which summarizes the year just ended by analyzing the most popular and downloaded apps and examining the behavior of users when they have the smartphone (or tablet) in hand. HERE you can find the previous report, with data updated to October 2021.
As mentioned, first of all it affects how a third of our day effective (taking away the hours of sleep, that is) swiped in front of the mobile device display. It is a decidedly long time (in South Korea and Brazil it exceeds 5 hours a day), which we spend mainly on social media and on photo and video apps (7 minutes out of 10, it is estimated), but also to download apps (230 billion in 2021, 5% more than the previous year) and to buy content on their respective stores (iOS and Android on all). Over the past 12 months we spent an average of $ 320,000 per minute, an increase of 19% on an annual basis for a total sum of 170 billion dollars.
And if the demand grows, so does the supply, with 2 million unreleased apps released in 2021 (of which 77% on the Google store): adding the App Store and Play Store, there are 21 million applications published to date.
Here are other interesting data emerging from the report:
- 15% of new apps on iOS and Android belong to the Games category. The remaining 85% is distributed among the other categories.
- on the stores there is turnover: With new apps published, others are deleted. Currently there are 1.8 million on iOS and 3.6 million on Google Play.
- 233 apps and games generated more than $ 100 million annually in 2021. 13 of these generated over 1 billion.
- there are substantial differences in app downloads and purchases depending on who you are talking about Gen Z (1997-2010), Millennials (1981-1996) and Gen X (1965-1980) + Baby Boomer (1946-1964): the former prefer social and video apps (Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok to give examples), the latter the messaging apps, the third do not seem to be particularly focused on a specific category.
- gender also affects preferences: i males go to sports apps, the females more on those for food & drink and shopping. In several countries, however, the Amazon app is more popular among the male audience.
- in 2021 the ads on apps exceeded $ 295 billion. In 2022 it is estimated that 350 billion will be reached.
- GAMES
- FINANCE
- RETAIL
- VIDEO STREAMING
- FOOD AND BEVERAGES
- HEALTH AND FITNESS
- SOCIAL
- TRIPS
- APPOINTMENT APP
- OTHER
- TOP APP (NON GAMES) WORLD
- TOP APP (NON GAMES) ITALY
- TOP APP GAMES WORLD
- TOP APP GAMES ITALIA
- spending on games has come to 116.01 billion dollars (it was 73.79 billion in 2018)
- downloads have grown from 63.71 billion in 2018 to current ones 82.98 billion
- the genres Action (hypercasual *) and Puzzle (hypercasual) are the most downloaded in the world (* simple games, often free, with usually minimal interface)
- strategy games are the most profitable, followed by MMORPGs
- Gen Z focuses on Among Us! style games, Gen X and Boomers prefer Solitaire and Match-3
- males lean towards strategy games, females towards Match-3
- world: 1. Bridge Race, 2. Hair Challenge, 3. Count Masters
- Italy: 1. Count Masters, 2. Hair Challenge, 3. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run
- 5.87 billion downloads, up from 4.60 the previous year
- Gen Z prefers trading and neobank apps (virtual banks), as well as money transfer apps (Cash App, for example: it’s Jack Dorsey’s app)
- among the most popular apps in the finance category are PayPal, Robinhood, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Binance
- Italy: 1. Crypto.com, 2. Binance, 3. Eni Live
- 100 billion: are the hours spent globally on shopping apps, + 18% compared to last year
- the periods of offers and promotions, such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, have an impact on the use of shopping apps
- world: 1. Meesho, 2. Shopee, 3. SHEIN
- Italy: 1. Vinted, 2. Lidl Plus, 3. ABOUT YOU
- the time spent on video-streaming apps is growing, + 16% compared to the pre-pandemic years. The only country in countertrend is China which has veered strongly on apps that offer short videos (eg TikTok).
- the demand for streaming video content is on the rise
- Netflix is the most popular platform, with more than 1 million downloads in over 60 countries. Prime Video and Disney + follow
- world: 1. YouTube, 2. Netflix, 3. Prime Video
- in Italy the most popular download platform is Prime Video, followed by RaiPlay and Netflix. For expense is DAZN.
- although lockdowns were less frequent in 2021 than the previous year, Food & Beverage apps have grown dramatically
- in 2021, users mainly searched for app for quick home delivery (faster than it was in 2020)
- in Italy the most downloaded app was Too Good To Go, followed by McDonald’s and Deliveroo
- world: 1. UberEATS, 2. Zomato, 3. McDonald’s
- downloads are back to pre-covid levels after the peaks recorded in 2020
- Gen Z: meditation apps, which in 2021 had a real boom. The top 5 grew by 27% on an annual basis in terms of spending. The most common app is Calm.
- Gen X: fitness and walking app
- world: 1. PeduliLindungi, 2. Home Workout – No Equipments, 3. Mi Fit
- in Italy the most downloaded app was Verify c19, followed by Yuka and Mi Fit
- password: streaming. We spend more and more time on this type of app and spend even more. As App Annie reports, “in 2021 the time spent on the top 25 live streaming apps outperformed the social market by a factor of 9, with an annual growth of 40% compared to 5% for social networks“
- this affects consumer spending on social apps (e.g. economic support from creators)
- TikTok growth app queen of the year: + 75% yoy
- apps for creating avatars are growing, all in anticipation of the metaverse …
- world: 1. TikTok, 2. Instagram, 3. Facebook
- Italy: 1. I, 2. WhatsApp, 3. Telegram
- they grow slightly again, especially in the second half of the year when 1.95 billion downloads were recorded (2.08 billion in the second half of 2019)
- rideshare app downloads are back to normal
- in Italy the most downloaded app is Google Maps, Booking in second place, Waze in third place
- worldwide: 1. Google Maps, 2. Uber, 3. Waze
- spending increased in 2021 by 95% compared to 2018, exceeding 4 billion dollars
- MB on apps increase: this means that users tend to share more of their photos and videos
- the most downloaded app in the world and in Italy is Tinder
- in our country in second place is Badoo, in third place Azar
- the time spent on the sports app is increased by 30%
- the most downloaded business app was WhatsApp Business, followed by apna and VssID
- in 2021 there was a real boom in Covid-19 tracking apps