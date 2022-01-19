App IO, now supports payments with PayPal

The IO app recently updated with a method expansion payment methods supported: comes the possibility of also use PayPal to pay for pagoPA notices – the national platform that allows you to pay taxes and duties to the Public Administration and to other subjects that provide services to citizens. PayPal is added to the payment methods previously supported by IO, therefore primarily credit, debit and prepaid cards. To use PayPal it is enough access the Portfolio section of the IO app and enter the new payment method (see second screenshot below).
Considering the possibility of linking the bank account to the PayPal account, the addition is useful if the amounts to be paid are significant and you want to make the payment with the high degree of security offered by the popular platform.
PayPal support was introduced with the update of IO for Android to version 2.0.0.0 (available from January 13th) and with that dedicated to the app for IOS (version 2.0.0) published today, January 18th. Those who have not yet received the update can download it manually via the links below:
- I | Android | Google Play Store, Free
- I | iOS | Apple App Store, Free
Please note that IO simplifies the interaction with local or national Italian public administrations by collecting all their services, their communications and payment requests. There are currently just under 80,000 services supported by the app (79,899), 6,913 entities active on the app and over 25 million registered downloads. Over time, IO has also gained popularity because it has been used both to manage cashbacks and green passes.