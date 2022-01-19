App IO, now supports payments with PayPal

The IO app recently updated with a method expansion payment methods supported: comes the possibility of also use PayPal to pay for pagoPA notices – the national platform that allows you to pay taxes and duties to the Public Administration and to other subjects that provide services to citizens. PayPal is added to the payment methods previously supported by IO, therefore primarily credit, debit and prepaid cards. To use PayPal it is enough access the Portfolio section of the IO app and enter the new payment method (see second screenshot below).

Considering the possibility of linking the bank account to the PayPal account, the addition is useful if the amounts to be paid are significant and you want to make the payment with the high degree of security offered by the popular platform.