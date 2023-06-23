App Hub, to find applications compatible with Google for Education

- Advertisement -

Among the new Google for Education tools presented today, is the new Google for Education App Hub, as we have mentioned before, and that Google explains that its launch is part of the continuous efforts to facilitate access to applications in the field educational since the arrival of the Chromebook App Hub in 2019.

In this regard, the new Google for Education App Hub will serve as a unified place where teachers and administrators will find it easier to find and access apps that connect with Google for Education products and tools.



To do this, this new platform will have on its main page a basic list of 25 applications that integrate with Google for Education, and that will offer at least one of three specific functions: classroom accessories, School Information System (SIS) integrations ) and application licenses.

Based on this relationship, users will be able to filter by theme, category, feature accessibility, and compliance information. Users will also be able to go to the “See All Apps” page to see all the apps that work on Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education through Google APIS and with other resources.

For the app or apps you want to learn more about, a number of training resources contributed by their respective developers will be available on their respective App Hub pages.

Classroom Add-ons

Regarding plugins, Google says App Hub administrators and teachers will be able to easily find, add, use, and rate content from popular EdTech tools within Google Classroom.

Students will be able to access the contents of the plugins using the same login, avoiding having to log in independently in the different tools. And in addition, Google says that with the plugins it is possible to sync the grades of EdTech tools with Classroom.

SIS integrations

Regarding integrations with the School Information System (SIS), Google says that they will help save time on administrative tasks, among other possibilities, by automatically creating classes and updating class lists at scale with Clever.

application licenses

At this point, Google says that its application licensing system allows you to simplify the license management process, avoiding that administrators have to buy and manage application licenses independently from each of the developers, taking this process now from unified way by acquiring licenses from developers directly and then distributing licenses to students and teachers, being able to track usage through the school directory in the Google administration console.

Additionally, Google announces that it has partnered with seven app developers, including Adobe Express, Concepts, ExplainEverything, Figma, LumaFusion, Squid and WeVideo, to enable app licensing to interested schools.

Partnership with Adobe to foster creativity

Among the seven application developers, Adobe sounds stronger in its own right. Google notes that this is a comprehensive partnership that will make it possible to bring Adobe Express to schools as a complement to Classroom, allowing school administrators to manage licenses at scale, while teachers and students can access and share their creations online. through Google Classroom.

Adobe Express for Education will be at no cost to schools and K12 districts, and is already available for use on Chromebooks across the United States.

