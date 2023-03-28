App Apple Music Classical arrives to transform classical music.

What does the Classical Music app offer?

The Music Classical app seeks to offer the most premium sound experience for lovers of classical music.

The fine new app gives Apple Music and Apple One subscribers access to more than five million classical music tracks, including high-quality new releases, thousands of exclusive albums, and unique features like composer biographies and detailed music reviews. key works.

This beautiful App has over 700 playlists available to guide users through 800 years of music, with more to be added over time.

Beginners can start with The Story of Classical audio guides, which combine expert commentary and selected works to introduce key composers, periods, instruments, and classical terminology.

Classical music lovers can access recordings with audio commentary from major artists and discover lesser-known works each week.

Apart from everything already mentioned, there are playlists called “Composer Undiscovered” that offer a new perspective on famous composers.

The app offers a simpler interface to specifically interact with classical music.

Apple Classical Music allows users to search for classical music by advanced criteria such as composer, work, conductor, and catalog number.

Which is not available in the existing Apple Music app. Users have access to editorial notes and more detailed descriptions.

In addition, this musical innovation offers a high-quality audio experience with lossless audio up to 24-bit/192kHz throughout the service, allowing listeners to enjoy every nuance of the performances.

Also, it has a Spatial Audio catalog that is updated weekly with new albums that are remastered and contemporary recordings in Spatial Audio.

This is Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

According to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, he has ensured that this first version of the application is only the beginning of what promises to be a complete service.

“We love music, that’s really what matters to us, and classical music is central to music of all genres,” Schusser said.

“Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that’s great for connoisseurs of classical music, as well as anyone new to it, with the world’s largest selection of classical music, the best search and browse capabilities, the more premium sound with Spatial Audio. , and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning.”

Partnerships to optimize the Apple Music Classical App.

Apple Music has established partnerships with classic institutions such as:

The Berlin Philharmonic.

Carnegie Hall.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The London Symphony Orchestra.

The Metropolitan Opera.

The New York Philharmonic.

The National Opera of Paris.

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

The San Francisco Symphony.

The Vienna Philharmonic.

These alliances will allow users of the classical music application to have access to exclusive content and recordings.

This innovation will also feature several live performances with some of these partners in Apple Stores around the world as part of the Today at Apple lineup beginning this month.

Users can register for Today at Apple events through the Apple website.

Primephonic in the Music Classical App.

The app’s classical music functionality is built on Primephonic, a music streaming platform focused on classical music that was acquired by Apple in 2021.

The Primephonic acquisition was seen as a strategic move to help Apple improve its classical music offerings and meet growing demand from Apple Music subscribers looking for more specialized content.

The new app may also be a response to the growing popularity of other classical music streaming services, such as Idagio and Qobuz, which have focused on meeting the needs of classical music listeners.

With the acquisition of Primephonic and the launch of the Music Classical app, Apple is showing that it is willing to compete in this market and offer a superior listening experience to its competitors.

Other important information about the Apple Music Classical App.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Music Classical currently does not have a dedicated application for Mac, iPad and CarPlay.

This could limit accessibility and convenience for subscribers who want to enjoy classical music on other devices.

Also, the app is not available in several major countries like China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey, which could further restrict its reach.

With Music Classical, Apple is demonstrating its commitment to providing a high-quality listening experience for lovers of classical music.

Despite the challenges, Apple Music Classical appears to be an exciting and well-thought-out addition to the Apple Music catalog.

Although there are some challenges, Apple Classical Music promises to be an exciting addition to the Apple Music catalog and a premium listening experience for classical music lovers around the world supported by major classical music institutions.