Aoife Beary’s funeral service hears of ‘vibrant and brave’ woman who ‘didn’t let accident define her’

Mourners at the funeral mass of Aoife Beary heard tributes to her “spirit of daring and adventure” and her life that was “full of meaning and purpose”.

The 27-year-old Berkeley balcony survivor’s funeral took place at 10am this morning at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

Aoife, from Blackrock, was left with life-changing injuries to her brain and organs and passed away in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on New Year’s Day after suffering a stroke last week.

At the beginning of the service, a number of symbols were placed on the altar to represent Aoife’s life.

These included her UCD science degree scroll and a coffee cup because “Aoife’s day always had to begin with a vanilla latte”.

A pair of Irish Dancing shoes were also placed on the altar, as Aoife danced from the age of 6 to 21. The mass heard she danced in competitions all over Europe and completed her final dancing exam a week before travelling to Berkley in 2015.

Parish priest Fr Kieran Dunne then paid tribute to Aoife, describing her as “person who embraced life” and “a person rooted in her family, parish and community”.

He said: “Today we gather to celebrate a life, a person of remarkable gift and talent. A woman who faced the very depth of loss of many friends and personal injury to herself and others.

“A person who embraced life and its possibilities again, finding especially new growth in life in her friendships and in her study in Oxford Brookes.”

He said she was “a loving, loyal, faithful young woman who had the capacity to nurture true friendship” and added her death “just crushes us with total surprise, deep grief, and a sense of hopelessness”.

Nessa O’Mahoney was asked by Aoife’s dad, Mike to read out some poetry.

She recited one she wrote in 2015 after the accident called “A poppy for Aoife” and one of Brendan Kennelly’s poems called “Begin”.

To finish the mass, James O’Doherty, Aoife’s godfather and uncle gave a heartfelt tribute to Aoife on behalf of the family.







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



He said: “Dear Aoife, your battle is at an end. You fought such a good fight. The burden of your injuries, the burden of dealing with them didn’t leave a lot of space for joy in living.

“But you insisted on living life well. You insisted on a life full of meaning and purpose.”

Mr O’Doherty spoke about the deep friendships Aoife had.

He said: “It was grounded in your ability to connect with people. The strong friendships you’ve built from an early age, I can’t give any better testament to those friendships than your friends who brought up your gifts today and said your prayers. They’re childhood friends that you maintained all your life.

“I think that’s a fabulous tribute to your ability to connect with people.

“And you didn’t forget them, your friends, when you went and sat in front of the law makers in California. And you said those words that I think everyone here remembers, that your birthday will always be their anniversary.

“You continued to make new friends. Your love of travel, your 25 by 25 allowed you to connect with people around the world and particularly in your latter years at Oxford Brookes when you made strong friendships in the UK. And one of the valuable things was that those friendships came without the baggage of Berkeley.”

He also described Aoife’s “sense of adventure” that she had since she was a young girl.







(Image: The Beary Family)



“What we all loved about you Aoife, was your sense of adventure and daring. it was something that was with you from very early on.

“Angela and Mike agreed to put a deposit on a trip to the Delphi Adventure Centre when you were about 10 years of age, never expecting you to go. But you went on your own to Delphi.

“And there’s a lovely story there that the fire alarm went off one night. And a girl from Loretto, Emily Daly carried you out and you never woke up.

“And that spirit of daring and adventure stayed with you all through your life.

“She did insist on living life well, and that showed I think in her response to the accident. She continued to build on all of her innate abilities. She didn’t let the accident define her or become a victim.”

He asked mourners to celebrate Aoife’s life.

“We never expect and no parent should have to endure a phone call to summon us to the other side of the world to take care of our sick child, to nurse her back to health. No parent should have to worry about her recovery, no parent should have to be anxious about her future.

“No parent should have to bury their child. But to paraphrase Hopkins, Angela and Mike, you’re duties are done now.

“Lets take time later to mourn Aoife and her sadness, but today can we celebrate her life as a daughter, celebrate her life as a sister, celebrate her life as a niece and cousin, celebrate her life as a friend and as an inspiration.”

After the mass, Aoife’s body was brought for cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12.40pm.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.