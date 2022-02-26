Tech NewsGaming

AOC presents the AGON PRO AG275QXL, the first official League of Legends monitor

By: Brian Adam

After its recent and quite pleasant commitment to headphones, AOC seems not to have lost its main focus, expanding its range of gaming monitors with the announcement of the AGON PRO AG275QXLa monitor focused on eSports, and the first official League of Legends gaming monitorshowcasing a special model with game-inspired rear finishes.

«We are thrilled to partner with Riot Games and have the opportunity to combine our expertise in display technology with the magic of League of Legends, bringing an exciting product to League of Legends fans.«, they assure from AOC, «The AGON PRO AG275QXL offers outstanding features such as League of Legends mode, LoL QuickSwitch, exclusive power on/off sounds, Light FX Sync and LoL Signature OSD design.«.

Thus, we are faced with a screen with a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 170 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond (MPRT), complete with 400 nits peak brightness, 1000:1 typical and 80,000,000:1 dynamic contrast, and coverage of 98% sRGB, 106% NTSC and 94% DCI-P3 color space.

In addition, of course we will have full compatibility with the main image enhancement technologies from both NVIDIA and AMD, with FreeSync Premium and G-Sync; plus picture sync technology Adaptive-Sync.

On the other hand, this monitor is completed with a very extensive connectivity section, with: 2x DisplayPort 1.4 + 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5 mm jack input for headphones as well as a pair of speakers of 5W power each. As for its support, it can be adjusted in height, tilted and rotated, and as was logical, it comes with a personalized game design, where a translucent base with the title logo stands out, seasoned with an RGB LED lighting system, and a custom command to move through the monitor menu.

Currently the AOC AGON PRO AG275QXL has dated its arrival in Europe for the beginning of next Marchwith a price yet to be confirmed starting at $479.99 over those currently offered in the United States.

Previous articleA project image generator to use in your presentations
Next articleInstagram launches the “Take a break” function in Spain
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

