AOC announces AGON monitor line focused on eSports professionals and gamers

A AOC announced this Wednesday (21) a new monitor for its line Agon. It’s about the AG276QZDwhich arrives as a brand option to attract both players from eSports as for people who need a device of this category to do their jobs.
In general, this product is 26.5 inches in size on its OLED-type panel, in addition to QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). In addition, it stands out for having a response time of 0.03 ms and support refresh rate of 240 Hz. Likewise, it has 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage.
It is also worth mentioning the support for technology such as G-Sync. Regarding the design, the new monitor from AOC has a base with traces in straighter geometric shapes and a metallic finish. Not only that, but owners of this device will be able to enjoy RGB color customization with various options available.
The brand even added a lock that serves to protect the screen in public places, which can be released quickly and easily, if necessary. As for the ports, AGON AG276QZD has a USB 3.2 hub with two ports, as well as a clip that can make it easier to organize the cables.
Those interested in this monitor won’t have to wait too long, as it will be available later this month for the price of 879.99 pounds (BRL 1,704 in direct conversion). However, no information was mentioned about the possibility of selling the item in other markets.
