AOC announces AGON monitor line focused on eSports professionals and gamers

A AOC announced this Wednesday (21) a new monitor for its line Agon. It’s about the AG276QZDwhich arrives as a brand option to attract both players from eSports as for people who need a device of this category to do their jobs. In general, this product is 26.5 inches in size on its OLED-type panel, in addition to QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). In addition, it stands out for having a response time of 0.03 ms and support refresh rate of 240 Hz. Likewise, it has 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage.

It is also worth mentioning the support for technology such as G-Sync. Regarding the design, the new monitor from AOC has a base with traces in straighter geometric shapes and a metallic finish. Not only that, but owners of this device will be able to enjoy RGB color customization with various options available. - Advertisement - The brand even added a lock that serves to protect the screen in public places, which can be released quickly and easily, if necessary. As for the ports, AGON AG276QZD has a USB 3.2 hub with two ports, as well as a clip that can make it easier to organize the cables.



