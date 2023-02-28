AOC Announces Agon AG455UCX Dual QHD 45-Inch 165 Hz Gaming Monitor

A AOC announced to the global market the new Agon AG455UCX Dual QHD gaming monitor with a size of 45 inches and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The product has a curved screen and promises to deliver a wide immersion for the player. Because it has a 45-inch screen with Dual QHD resolution, the display allows an expanded view of the work area and the display of two different contents in 16:9 in full and simultaneously, making it a good option for those looking to expand productivity. .





According to the AOC, O Agon AG455UCX gaming monitor has a screen curvature of 1500Rallowing the field of view to offer greater immersion for the user, being ideal for day-to-day productivity and also for gaming. The viewing angle of the screen is 178º and the large display 45-inch display features VA technology with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a resolution of 5120×1440 (DQHD). The response time is 1ms (MPRT), its maximum brightness is 400 cd/m² and the contrast reaches 3,000:1.




