AOC Announces Agon AG455UCX Dual QHD 45-Inch 165 Hz Gaming Monitor

A AOC announced to the global market the new Agon AG455UCX Dual QHD gaming monitor with a size of 45 inches and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The product has a curved screen and promises to deliver a wide immersion for the player.
Because it has a 45-inch screen with Dual QHD resolution, the display allows an expanded view of the work area and the display of two different contents in 16:9 in full and simultaneously, making it a good option for those looking to expand productivity. .
According to the AOC, O Agon AG455UCX gaming monitor has a screen curvature of 1500Rallowing the field of view to offer greater immersion for the user, being ideal for day-to-day productivity and also for gaming.
The viewing angle of the screen is 178º and the large display 45-inch display features VA technology with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a resolution of 5120×1440 (DQHD). The response time is 1ms (MPRT), its maximum brightness is 400 cd/m² and the contrast reaches 3,000:1.
The new monitor also supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies thanks to AdaptiveSync. The device also has VESA Display HDR400 certification, to offer more vibrant images to the user.
The AG455UCX has three HDMI 2.1 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 and one DP Alt compatible USB-C. There are also four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports with KVM support and audio out, plus built-in 5W speakers and a headset holder on the left side.
Unfortunately, the manufacturer has not revealed the price of the new monitor or when it will reach the international market, or if it will officially come to Europe. However, the Agon AG455UCX is expected to be launched in the first half of 2023.