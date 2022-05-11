Anything Goes stars say musicals are ‘really important for our souls and wellbeing’

The stars from the iconic production of Anything Goes have said that musicals are “really important for our souls and wellbeing”.

Kerry Ellis and Bonnie Langford believe that the return of arts, culture, entertainment and live music is something that we all need.

Bonnie, an English actress, dancer and singer who you might recognise from Eastenders and Doctor Who, told Dublin Live: “I’ve a little dog and she calms me down but she can’t come with me to Dublin so maybe I can relax here, have some tea and a piece of chocolate after the show.

“You never know, we might be having wild parties. We’ve heard about you all here!

“But it’s important to enjoy what you’re doing at the time. We spend our lives living in nostalgia or as I call it, anecdotage.

“It’s important to enjoy what you’re doing at the time. We’ve had a couple of years of not being able to get out there and make people feel better.

“We’ve all realised that arts, culture, entertainment and live music are really important for our souls and wellbeing. I’m living in the moment and enjoying this one.”

The West End Legend will play Evangeline Harcourt and she can’t wait to perform on the Dublin stage at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

She continued: “It’s a blue sky show, it’s utterly uplifting from the minute it starts, the music just begins, there’s a 15 piece orchestra and from that moment on, it just makes you feel good.

“It’s the absolute tonic that we need at this time when everything is so dark, gloomy and sad. You can switch off the news and come see the show.

“We’ll pay the electricity, stay here and you don’t even have to boil the kettle, you can have a nice drink during the interval and switch off and we guarantee you’ll go home feeling much better.”

Meanwhile, Kerry, who is playing frontwoman Reno Sweeney says that Anything Goes is her favourite, even though the multi-award-winner has taken to the stage in iconic productions like Wicked and We Will Rock You.

She said: “It’d have to be this one at the moment, I don’t say it just because we’re doing it. We’ve both done tonnes of shows. They’re fun and wonderful, they’re iconic like Cats and Les Mis, those things that everyone sees their whole life.

“Honestly, I’m having so much fun on this show and it’s so different. It’s funny and song after song people know them and sing along. They want to clap, stand and join in.

“To see people smile back at you after the couple of years we had, to have everyone in a venue and see their faces again it’s so magical and more important than ever. At the moment, it would be this.

“When we perform Anything Goes, it’s the first time that the entire company comes together, we’re on the stage at the same time with the orchestra.

“Everyone is singing, everyone is dancing, everyone is a part of it. That’s the moment we come together, we share it and the audience reacts. It’s a nine minute tap number, it’s crazy but exhilarating.”

