Anycubic Photon Mono X2, the new domestic resin printer with 4K resolution

The Anycubic Photon Mono X2 is a new resin 3D printer worth knowing. It is good in specifications and has a fairly affordable price if we compare it with other similar ones, for just over 400 euros.

It has LightTurboimproved light source with light uniformity, 27,320 lux power density, 9.1″ LCD screen resolution, 4K+ (4,096x2560px) and a large build volume of 200*196*122mm, with excellent quality details of impression and a good user experience, being also ideal for beginners.

With a special launch price of 419 euros, it is perfect both for printing miniatures and for making larger prints.

PROS

– Large build volume

– Very easy to use

– +4K LCD resolution

– Speed ​​of ≤ 60mm/h.

CONS

– Being new, compatibility with external platforms is still limited. At the moment it is better to generate the pmx2 with the software included in the USB.

specs

● Z axis: 10um precision double line

● Build Deck: Laser Engraved Aluminum Alloy

● Contrast Ratio: 350:1

● Light transmittance: 5%

● Exhibition screen:Monochrome 9.1″, 4K+ (4,096x2560px)

● Light source: ＜ Power density of 27,320 lux

● Control panel: 3.5″ TFT touch control

● Power supply: 100W rated power

● Data input: USB type A 2.0

● Machine leveling: 4-point manual leveling

● Printing speed: ≤ 60mm/h.

● Printing volume: 4.8L

● Printing dimensions: 200*196*122mm

● Machine dimensions: 417 x 290 x 260mm

● Machine weight: 7 kg

Features and hardware

The Photon Mono X2 weighs little, about 7 kg, but it is robust and has a good finish.

It arrived with a plastic protection in the box, ideal for those of us who stain with resin every time we open it to take the piece (something that is already avoided with practice with the use of gloves).

The cover that blocks ultraviolet rays is the one used by other models, without news in this regard.

It has a connection on the side for a power supply, a power switch and a USB port for file transfer.

In front it has a 3.5-inch TFT touch control panel, with the system we are used to with this printer.

Unpacking and parts list

In the box is the Anycubic Photon Mono X2, a USB Drive, a manual, the build plate, the set of screen protectors, a vat of resin, leveling paper, mask and gloves, power adapter x Power cord, paper funnels, scrapers and hex key set.

The manual is sufficient for most users. If you have experience, you have it mounted in 10 minutes. Otherwise, it still takes longer for the leveling, but the printer is ready for use.

Z axis configuration

The leveling system is very basic, being necessary to carry out the same procedure that I showed at the time with the Mono x: we put the paper on the screen, click on the leveling button and define the zero point.



In my case I always do it after putting the protector on the LCD screen.

build plate

Anycubic now laser engraves the build plate, which is made of high quality metal, with textured edge to improve build plate adhesion.



This does not mean that we do not have to be careful when removing the pieces, always with plastic, so as not to damage the plate and affect its level of adhesion.



The resin tray is the classic Anycubic, with metallic material and easy to replace the plastic in case it breaks.

The volume that allows printing is large, enough to print several small pieces at the same time, or a larger one, like the balrog in the photo.

9.1-inch 5K monochrome LCD display

The monochrome screen has a contrast of 380.1, a resolution of 4,096 x 2560 pixels and an ideal resolution for thumbnails. You can see it in the folds of the dwarf’s tube in the photo.

By having a uniform light source, the quality is the same regardless of the area where we are printing.

Print test with Anycubic Photon Mono X2

For testing I used Anycubic Basic Resin, and in a few days I will start with Anycubic Water Washable Resin.

With white resin, after passing the black spray so that the details can be seen better, it is possible to see the dwarf’s glove with impressive resolution.

The supports, configured with Anycubic’s own software, are very easy to remove, although it is always advisable to use the appropriate cutting tools, so as not to end up with a dwarf nose.

Sauron, spider-man, independent pieces… I have been able to print pieces of various sizes without problems.

Here you have Sauron mounted. I printed the wings and the sword in one go, and the rest of the body in another.

Printing with Anycubic Photon Workshop

Although it already appears in Lychee Slicer, the exported supports were not of great quality, which is why I usually import the 3D part in Lychee, rotate it there, export it in STL and import it in Anycubic Photon Workshop, from where I put the supports and export directly in pmx2.

The software is easy to use, and has all the main variables necessary for each print to come out perfect.

In this link you have a tutorial I did months ago about Anycubic Photon Workshop.

conclusion

Testing and reviewing the Anycubic Photon Mono X2 printer was a great experience. I’ve tested a lot of models from this brand, but the cost-benefit ratio of the Mono X2 is tremendous.

You can find it at the Anycubic store: click here, or on Amazon, somewhat more expensive, at this link