Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K, the new resin 3D printer with more quality and great price

Today is the big launch of a new resin 3D printer that will delight fans of miniatures, jewelry, models and more.

It’s about the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K, with resolution 5,760 x 3,600 pixels, print resolution of up to 34 microns, 350: 1 black and white contrast screen that allows better edges and corners … Anyway, I’ve been testing it for a week and here are some examples of what I get to do, to show off resolution.

Examples of printing with the Photon Mono X 6K

Features of the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K

It has a 9.25-inch 6K LCD screen, offers a print area of ​​24.5 x 19.7 x 12.2 cm, more than twice that of 6.08-inch 3D printers (relatively common size in the industry). ).

It has 15 LED lights and a high light transmission screen, making the speed higher than with the Mono X. In 1.5 hours it can print a 30mm miniature, although it all depends, of course, on the variables we set in the slice program.

It has a printing volume of 5.9 liters, screen area of ​​248.75 cm², light transmittance of 6%, horizontal resolution of 34 μm, printing speed less than 8 cm / h, 3 TFT touch control screen , 5 ″, USB-A 2.0 data input (with WiFi antenna), 120 W power supply, overall dimensions of 47.5 x 29 x 27 cm and a weight of 11 kg.

Things I liked about the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K

I am a regular user of the Mono X and the Ultra (with DLP technology), so I was looking forward to the arrival of the Mono X 6K.

I have not been disappointed at all, and here are why:

– The resolution has improved, I can do even smaller things and with more details without problems.

– The speed it is tall, but not much higher than the Mono X (even slightly less than the Ultra, since the Mono X 6K is not DLP).

– Comes in the box with a anti-scratch film dedicated and replaceable, something that is VERY appreciated when we consider the price of the screens. Now it’s less scary that a drop will fall and heal on the screen.

– They are compatible with standard UV resins of 405nm, but the UV power can be regulated, making it compatible with other resins with different wavelengths.

– They have corrected the problems antialiasing that appeared in some pieces with the Mono X (although they later fixed it with a firmware update on that model).

– The plate comes with texture, unlike with the Mono X, which makes the pieces grip better (it is not necessary to put so much exposure time on the first layer).

Regarding the software, the new slicer compatible with it comes on the pendrive, necessary until the other famous ones on the market (chitubox, lychee and others) have it in their database. Still, I always process the parts with lychee, export the STL, and generate the printer file with Phton Workshop (version 2.1.29, in this case).

Pricing and availability

The Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K is available now at this link (click here, at the Anycubic Official Store, with a pre-order offer of $ 599 (limited units). It will then be retailed for $ 659.

At the moment we have it in the United States, and in two months it will arrive in Europe.