Anycubic Photon Mono M5s, 12K resin printer without leveling

In the world of 3D printing, technology is advancing by leaps and bounds. It is becoming more accessible to everyday users, and manufacturers are striving to offer faster, more accurate, and easier-to-use printers. One of the latest additions to this field is the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s printer, which promises to print professional-grade quality at an affordable price.

It has been presented today, a resin-coated 3D printer that seeks to satisfy the needs of both advanced users and those who wish to make the leap from FDM printing to resin, although it will only be available from May 20. You can register at this link to stay up to date

12K Resolution: Exquisite details at your fingertips

One of the highlights of the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s is its 10.1-inch monochrome LCD screen with a resolution of 11520*5120 pixels. This means you can print details as small as the diameter of a hair with exceptional precision. Thanks to a horizontal pixel size of 19 μm and a contrast ratio of 480:1, the edges of the printed models are sharp and well defined. In other words, you can enjoy near-professional print quality in the comfort of your own home.

System without leveling

One of the most tedious and frustrating tasks when working with 3D printers is the print bed leveling process. However, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s eliminates this concern with its innovative leveling-free system. A mechanical sensor on the support arm detects the adjustment between the print platform and the floating leveling module, and automatically adjusts it based on the detection results. This means you won’t have to deal with mis-leveling, which improves the success rate of prints and provides a new experience in 3D printing with LCD technology.

Three times faster print speed

The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s stands out for its improved printing speed. It is capable of reaching an average print speed of 105mm/h, providing a high-speed resin 3D printing experience. To achieve this function, the Photon Mono M5s uses a third-generation release film with reduced release force, ensuring a high print success rate while reducing release height and increasing lift speed.

It is important to note that to achieve an average print speed of 105mm/hr, it is recommended to use the Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1 software, set the layer thickness to 0.1mm and hollow out the model. If you use Anycubic’s high speed rosin, you will have the best chance of reaching this speed. However, if you use a different resin, you may not be able to achieve the same speed. However, the third generation release film that is included with the printer will allow you to achieve a decent print speed of 70mm/h. And if you’re looking for the highest level of detail possible, we recommend using Anycubic’s Craftsman Resin, which will help you make the most of the printer’s 12K resolution capabilities. We hope these tips help you get the most out of your printing experience.

Intelligent

Intelligent device self test

The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s features a new design user interface and a 4.3-inch touch screen that includes a device self-test function. This feature performs connectivity tests of the display screen, mechanical detection module, and motor health to quickly detect and fix hardware problems. This ensures smooth, non-destructive connections, helping to achieve printing success.

Resin detection: Avoid interruptions in your prints

Nothing is more frustrating than running out of resin in the middle of a print. To reduce print failures caused by lack of resin, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s includes a preset resin detection mode that intelligently detects whether the amount of resin in the tank meets printing requirements before starting the process. This ensures that there is enough resin in the tank to complete the print and prevents interruptions and cut-offs in the printed models.

Smart monitoring and analysis: more efficient printing without waste

The Photon M5s offers intelligent real-time monitoring during the printing process, providing dynamic reminders to prevent common underlay-related failures on models. This significantly reduces resin waste and saves time. Furthermore, it analyzes the reasons for failures and offers effective suggestions to increase the printing success rate.

Enhanced Slicing Software: Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s printer comes equipped with Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1 cutting software, which has been improved to offer a more efficient cutting experience. The new software features several improvements compared to the previous version. The cutting process is now much faster, completing in less than 30 seconds, which is 30% faster than the previous version, and CPU occupancy has been optimized to avoid overloads. In addition, the automatic support function has been optimized, which translates into a higher success rate in impressions. The new tree-based mount uses less resin than previous mounts and is easier to remove.

In the latest version of the software, the model is automatically raised 5mm in the default setting when adding support. This ensures that the lowest points of the model receive support reinforcements and prevents failure, making it more beginner friendly. A “smart mode” has also been added to the print settings for standard speed resin, which automatically adjusts exposure parameters based on model detail and size, reducing the risk of print failures caused by incorrect print settings. the parameters. These improvements to the bottom valve and support algorithm improve stability and print success rate, reduce damage to the model surface, and make it easier to remove the bottom valve and supports. In addition, one-click repair of damaged models and improvements in cutting and drilling speeds make the cutting process easier and more efficient overall.

Conclusion

The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s proves to be an impressive and affordable resin 3D printer, ideal for both advanced users and those who want to explore resin 3D printing technology from the comfort of their own homes. With its impressive 12K resolution, no-leveling system, improved print speeds, and smart features like device self-test and resin detection, this printer delivers exceptional results and a smoother printing experience.

I already have it in my hands, and I’m preparing the video to show my impressions, and some examples, soon. Pay attention!

Link: Click here