Anycubic Cloud and a camera to see the print inside the resin printer

One of the main problems that those of us who print in 3D with resin printers have is that we don’t see if a print is coming out right until the process is no longer advanced.

When we print with PLA it looks fast, because the layers of plastic are laid on top of each other, exposed, so that if something goes wrong, we can stop printing immediately, without wasting plastic or energy.

With resin printers things change, since the base is inserted into the resin tray, the layers solidify with UV, and until it protrudes from the tray it is not possible to see if the figure is glued to the base, if it has been dropped, if nothing has been printed… sometimes hours go by before we discover that we are wasting time.

The ideal would be to have a video camera inside the printer, which focuses on the base and shows us how the printing is going from the mobile, and that is something that Anycubic is already possible.

In the latest series of Anycubic M3 printers we have the possibility to activate Anycubic Clouda service in the cloud that allows us to use an app to send prints without relying on USB, to see the status of the printer remotely and to be able to see in real time how a print is going thanks to the internal camera (purchased separately). out).

Anycubic Cloud Mobile App

I have been testing it for a few weeks, here are some screenshots of the mobile application connected to my Anycubic M3 Plus:

Main screen of the app, where we can see the active and finished impressions. From there we see the connected printers, the possible messages and the status of each printer.

In «Print Jobs» we see a thumbnail of what we are printing, with the progress (percentage) and the date.

We can monitor printing by activating the camera, thus seeing the inside of the printer. In the later video this point will be better seen.



We can see statistics of the process at any time.

Anycubic Cloud from Photon Workshop

But Anycubic Cloud does not only mean monitoring printing from the app, it also means that we can send a figure to Anycubic Cloud from the Anycubic Photon Workshop program, and send it to the printer directly, without having to save the piece on a USB. In fact, only with the figures sent to Anycubic Cloud it is possible to monitor from the app, since if we load it directly via USB we will not be able to see the information from the mobile.

Once we have the part configured and processed, we save it in the Cloud to send it to the corresponding printer.

Now we can open the mobile app and manage the corresponding printing.

What does the internal camera look like?

Once the camera is installed, available at this link, we can open the mobile and watch the video, as shown here:

You can see more details of the printer and accessories in this link.