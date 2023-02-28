Anura, measuring our health with just a selfie from the mobile

Currently, measuring our health and well-being has become a crucial task to lead a healthier life. Keeping a daily record of our vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, and stress, allows us to detect potential health problems before they become a bigger problem.

This allows us to be more aware of our health and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Yesterday, during the Pepcom event, at MWC23, I got to know the Anura app, a technology patented by Nuralogix that allows you to quickly measure your general well-being.

Anura uses a combination of neuroscience, psychology, physiology, and deep learning to produce an affective AI engine that can measure, track, and record general well-being based on facial blood flow. The technology uses a conventional video camera, such as those found on smartphones, laptops or tablets, to capture images of the subject’s face, detect and track the face, and extract blood flow data from the images.

Anura starts by capturing images of the subject using any conventional video camera, including those found on a smartphone, laptop or tablet, then automatically detects and analyzes the face by identifying key regions of interest (ROIs).

Human skin is translucent. Light and its respective wavelengths reflect off different layers under the skin and can be used to reveal blood flow information in the human face. This information is captured and found in conventional video images. Anura extracts this information and securely sends it to the cloud for processing by DeepAffex, its cloud-based AI engine.

The extracted facial blood flow data is thus passed through advanced signal processing and deep learning AI models to predict physiological and psychological effects.

The processed results are sent back to the device for viewing and analysis. A sample of the results that DeepAffex provides include: heart rate, blood pressure, stress, and more.

The advantage is that the measurement is taken in the same way as a selfie, a measurement only takes 30 seconds, and it increases awareness of our general well-being.

To ensure accuracy in measurements, they have trained and validated our computational models against established scientific instruments found in laboratories, although it is important to note that this is just a reference, we cannot trust 100% of the data shown. .

Link to the studies and the app: anura.ai.