AnTuTu tests on the iPhone 14 leave no room for doubt

The 14 was presented on September 7 at an online event where the company also presented other devices that have made a deep impression on Apple lovers. At the moment it has not been possible to see how the iPhone 14 work in the real world because it is from the 16th when they begin to be received (we should have been in a hurry because now the times have expanded much more), but we can already know some tests carried out by those lucky enough to have had access to the terminals. For example, tests performed by antutu.com/en/index.htm">AnTuTu no about the capacity of the new iPhone.

Faster than the iPhone 13 proves that the A16 is made to be fast and efficient according to AnTuTu

A week ago, Apple decided that it was the right time to show the world the benefits of the iPhone 14. A phone whose exterior design has not changed too much in relation to the iPhone 13, although its Dynamic Island stands out a lot. However, what stands out the most in this new terminal is undoubtedly its interior. Not just your operating system that too, created to be a pineapple with the new A16 chip.

That interior is what matters to us right now. As we can see in the specialized publication mysmartprice We already have access to the first tests carried out by AnTuTu to see the values ​​of the iPhone’s capabilities. These tests have been carried out with the in order to determine the power and efficiency of the new terminals and of course they have complied.

As expected, the iPhone 14 is faster than the 13, more would be missing, but the figures reached in the Benchmarks show impressive figures compared to the A15 Bionic processor. Keep in mind that the AnTuTu tests have been carried out using the most advanced models of the Pro range. Those with a 1TB capacity.

The iPhone 14 Pro obtained an overall score of 9,78,147 and the 14 Pro Max he got 9,72,936. In CPU scores, the 14 Pro scored 2,46,572 and the 14 Pro Max scored 2,41,999.

What do all these numbers mean? Regarding the iPhone 13 Pro, the new model, the 14, has improved by 18.8%. The CPU has improved by 17% and the most impressive thing has been the improvement of the GPU that reaches 28%, which represents one of the highest improvements that have been achieved in recent years.

We already know that both iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro come with 6GB RAM, new 4nm-based A16 Bionic chip with six cores, two of which are performance cores and four efficiency cores. This SoC is combined with a 5-core GPU to handle gaming and graphics performance.

A real missile.