Antivirus for Mac: why do you need it?

Although it seems surprising, there are still people who wonder if a antivirus for mac. And yes, it is true that historically, in the early days of malware, it focused almost exclusively on Microsoft operating systems, thus allowing macOS users to forget about security.

However, many years ago this situation changed. With the return of Steve Jobs to the company came the iMac, the iPod, the new MacBooks, and Apple’s popularity began to skyrocket. This attracted millions of new users around the world, sure, but also malware creatorswho soon set their sights on the growing community of Apple computer users.

Thus, today macOS users are facing a much larger collection of malware than many thinkWith the introduction of the MacBook in many professional environments, ransomware and data exfiltration groups know that their users may be more likely to pay a ransom to get their data back or to keep it from being made public.

Having an antivirus for Mac is, therefore, a prevailing necessity in a digital world that offers us more and better every day, but that also becomes a little more dangerous. But we must not only protect the Mac against the plethora of malware that tries to reach it: also internet connections can compromise security of users and their data.

Faced with this risk, the best option is to have a secure vpna security layer that combines data encryption with the privacy offered by keeping our IP address private, and that the services to which we connect (web pages, mail servers, etc.) do not have access to it at any time, and they cannot use it to find out our physical location.

When you connect to a network, all the traffic you generate on it can be “heard” by third parties. Whoever wants to do it will only have to connect to the same network and use one of the applications designed to analyze their traffic, such as the popular and very effective Wireshark. However, if you use a VPN service, all information going in and out of your Mac will be encryptedso the “listening” of network traffic will not compromise your security and your data.

If you have an iMac or MacBook and don’t already have Mac antivirus and a secure VPN connection, know that potentially sooner or later you’ll find out it was a poor choice.