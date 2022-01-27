Antivirus 2022: Protection goes beyond Trojans or malware

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When it comes to online protection or data privacy, antivirus is an essential requirement for the use of the PC or any device that connects to the network.

What few still understand is that antivirus activity goes beyond recurring scanning for Trojans, a good firewall, or pre-download file scanning. These characteristics are, without a doubt, important (they are the “raison d’être” of the antivirus). However, modern online activities require new protection measures. The increase in e-commerce in Latin America and the use of online banking require antiviruses to protect our financial data, our privacy, and our passwords. Antivirus that prevent data theft or identity theft.

At this point, not all antiviruses offer the same features. It is crucial to choose the most suitable to protect you, with a good cost-benefit balance.

An antivirus that encrypts your data with a VPN

One of the most desired options in antivirus is the VPN service that encrypts the internet connection data and hides the IP address. Very important if you access public Wi-Fi, when you consult your personal information or to make purchases on some sites that could store your information.

However, a free VPN can be slow and lack the desired level of privacy. And in some paid antiviruses, the VPN can work under a third-party license, which increases its cost.

An antivirus that protects your passwords

Instead of resorting to the option to save passwords within the web browser, there are antiviruses that allow you to create, store, autofill and manage unique passwords. Providers today take online protection very seriously, so they will encrypt this information and keep it safe.

An antivirus that works on all your devices

An antivirus that offers the highest protection on PC is of little use if you constantly use your mobile device or video game consoles. The best antivirus of 2022 offer protection plans whose cost depends on the number of devices. In cases where the number of devices is not specified, it is possible that the antivirus works for only one.

It is also necessary to analyze the antivirus according to the device on which it will be installed, as some providers offer different ranges of protection depending on whether it is Mac or Windows, or others.

An antivirus that blocks ad trackers

Many of them happen to do a Google search or click on an advertisement. In the next hours, days or months, an ad related to their search will appear again and again when using apps or social networks.

This is because advertisers set up snippets of code that “follow” the user when they visit a web page or interact with an ad for the first time. This snippet tracks your online activity and targets you with targeted advertisements whenever you log onto the internet or a certain social network.

This is quite annoying for many, especially now that many websites require you to accept their minimum cookie settings to the detriment of privacy. The best antiviruses can block these ad trackers.

An antivirus with parental control

Extremely important in computers for the whole family, or in devices exclusively for children. Parental controls can offer personalized alerts about children’s online activity. It also allows you to configure a list of prohibited websites, check the location in real time or limit the use of certain apps; all this remotely.

Parental control options vary from one antivirus provider to another.

An antivirus with protection extras

In cases where your online reputation is extremely important, or you handle information that is too sensitive, protection extras can be your salvation.

The best antivirus vendors may offer paid plans with specialized software that, for example, protect your webcam. Or they can scan the web for identity theftO well crawl the deep web in search of personal information of the user.

As you can see, choosing a good antivirus goes far beyond the malware control included in most free options. It is advisable to review specialized antivirus rankings that list the pros and cons of each provider. In this way, the user will be able to make an informed decision comparing the most desired functionalities.

