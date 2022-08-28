Antitrust litigation against Apple

- Advertisement -

It may soon start a in the United Statesthe rumors are stronger and stronger around this topic.

The Department of Justice Antitrust Division is in the early stages of preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Manzana.

Support for the defense of competition in the Congress of the United States continues to grow, which is expected to be presented by the end of the year.

In this case, Ryan Tracyof wall street Journalreports that the Justice Department has sent a letter to legislators expressing its support by passing legislation stating that the rise of the big platforms is a threat to markets and competition.

is the first time that Biden administration passes far-reaching antitrust measures.

However, there are important caveats to this story; the Justice Department is preparing a lawsuit against Manzanabut apparently has not yet made a final decision on whether to sue the owners of iPhone.

Apparently the DOJ Antitrust Division (for its acronym in English) is preparing to file a lawsuit by the end of the year, but the final decision will require the cooperation of other divisions of the Department.

In preparing the complaint, the prosecutors of the Justice Department are gathering all the information necessary to file a formal complaint against Manzana for alleged anti-competitive conduct.

The investigation of Justice Department initially focused on apps Storebut now it seems to be wider.

According to the report, the Justice Department is investigating certain aspects of Apple’s business, including “whether Apple’s dominance of physical devices has harmed competitors other than app developers.”

What are the other companies affected in this Antitrust Litigation?

The Justice Department has passed legislation that prohibits large digital platforms such as amazon, Manzana Y Google favor their own products and services over those of the competition.

The decision is largely based on public complaints from companies like tile Y Spotifywho state that the domain of Manzana on the platform gives Apple Music Y AirTag an unfair advantage over third parties.

The support of the government of Biden it has increased the likelihood that the bill will pass key House and Senate committees.

While some conservatives are concerned about expanding the government’s power to oversee the digital marketplace, others in the Democratic Party, especially California, believe the legislation unfairly targets some businesses.

The lawyers of Justice Department in San Francisco are conducting an investigation, and in recent weeks they have contacted companies that do business with Tile, asking them to allow the company to use its location technology on their devices, three people close to the investigation said. .

Ministry officials announced that the app store of Manzana and mobile operating systems in general are under scrutiny.

The Justice Department believes that the emergence of dominant platforms threatens open markets and competition and poses risks to consumers, businesses, innovation, flexibility, global competitiveness and democracy.

A similar report published by Information in October it stated that the apple company could be formally prosecuted by the Justice Department for antitrust violations.

A report of Political provides more details on the content and scope of the claim. The letter, obtained by the Wall Street Journalexpresses its support for the Innovation Law Y ElectionOnline from USA

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved in January in a bipartisan vote and a similar bill that is being studied in the Camera of representatives.

Companies like Alphabet, Manzana and others oppose the bill, arguing that it will make it more difficult to offer popular services.

Opponents also argue that it is only fair that e-marketplaces, search engines and app stores benefit from the popularity of creative works.

According to Politico, the result of the demand for Epic Games will determine if the Justice Department will present a antitrust complaint against apple.

In that case, a federal judge ruled that Manzana it was not a monopoly, but rather imposed unfair restrictions on third parties in certain circumstances.

Manzana Y Epic Games have appealed the sentence and the hearing is scheduled for October 21to continue the theme of antitrust litigation against the company of the bitten apple.

This appeal is unlikely to be the end of the battle and the case will continue to be debated at various levels of the US court system.