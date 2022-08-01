Anti-theft protection: bike lock, alarm and GPS tracker for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters Bikes, scooters and e-bikes are popular with thieves. Techstage shows bicycle locks with and without an alarm, from classic to smart and GPS trackers. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Bicycles, e-scooters and e-bikes are popular with thieves. We show bike locks with and without alarm from classic to smart and GPS trackers.
The e-bikes (theme world) are enjoying increasing popularity in Germany. According to Statista , sales in Germany reached a new high of almost two million pedelecs in 2020. However, electrically assisted two-wheelers are significantly more expensive than conventional bicycles and are increasingly being targeted by thieves. This can be seen, among other things, in the increasing amounts of damage suffered by insurers, as the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) has announced. This is what makes reliable anti-theft protection for pedelecs and the like so important.
E-scooters are also in increasing demand (list of the best) , which shows the increased demand in our price comparison. While e-scooters at Tier, Lime and Co. can only be activated via app, inexpensive electric scooters usually do not offer any protection against theft. In this guide, we show ways of protecting not only bicycles or e-bikes but also e-scooters against thieves. In addition to various forms of bicycle locks from smart to classic and indestructible, we also present GPS trackers and mobile alarm systems.
Smart locks with Bluetooth and alarm systems
Combination locks are considered less secure – but if you lose your key for the bike lock, you are faced with the unpleasant situation of having to break into your own bike. Technical aids promise a solution here: locks with fingerprint sensors or electronic keys via Bluetooth. We took a closer look at some models, we show more about this in the article Four smart bicycle locks in a comparison test .
The bicycle lock with fingerprint sensor requires neither a number combination nor a key. However, this requires a clean and, above all, dry finger. In addition, a lock with a fingerprint sensor has a battery that has to be connected to the power supply every few weeks. There are both brake disc locks and U-locks that can be unlocked with a fingerprint. A U-lock with a fingerprint reader is offered by Easylife on Amazon for 50 euros. The cable lock from Permanent works in a similar way, starting at 57 euros.
But it also works without a fingerprint: Users open locks with Bluetooth automatically via smartphone as soon as they are near the e-bike or bicycle. This applies to the U-locks from the Abus Smart X series . The spoke lock from Linka (test report) , the folding lock Abus Bordo Alarm and the Bluetooth bike lock from Vgeby (test report) at Amazon for 49 euros also have an integrated alarm system that emits a shrill sound as soon as someone tries to move the bike. We show more about smart locks and bicycle gadgets in the guideGPS, fingerprint lock, smart helmets: this is how the bike becomes cheaply smart .
Smart locks and alarm systems for bicycles
The Pealock 2 bracelet lock uses an integrated GPS module and a mobile phone connection via SIM card. Strictly speaking, it’s not a lock, rather you tie the alarm system to the bike with a strap, like you know it from a watch. If someone tampers with the bike, a shrill alarm sounds. In addition, the app notifies the user via Bluetooth. If you are outside the Bluetooth range, Pealock switches to GSM mode if you wish and warns the user via SMS. To activate it, use the app via Bluetooth or a supplied NFC tag. The Pealock 2 costs 230 euros on Amazon.
Folding locks: Compact alternative
Folding locks are a practical all-round alternative. These are compact and therefore easy to stow away, but offer a higher degree of stability and security than a cable lock. A folding lock consists of several metal rods that are connected with a hinge and unfolded for use. Due to the compact format and the narrow struts, a folding lock is also suitable for securing an e-scooter. When folded, they fit into a narrow bracket that is attached to the e-bike, bicycle or e-scooter.
M-Wave ‘s folding lock is particularly noteworthy . Here the metal struts are bent and wound as chain links on a holder in a circle like a coil. This saves space and allows convenient transport directly on the frame of the e-bike, bicycle or e-scooter. Depending on the type, the price ranges from 24 euros to 85 euros.
Cable locks and U-locks
The classic bike locks are cable locks and U-locks. The cable lock is lighter, flexible and not as heavy and bulky as a U-lock. This makes it easier for thieves to break open. A key or a combination of numbers is used to lock it. Small variants with thin cables are also well suited for e-scooters. You can get a simple cable lock with a number combination for as little as 5 euros.
With a U-lock you can play it safe with an e-bike or bicycle. A flex is required to break open this form of bicycle lock. Some models even survive treatment with an angle grinder.
A U-lock is significantly heavier than a cable lock, making it more difficult to transport. Ideally, you use a bracket on the frame to attach the lock to the bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter. This means you don’t have to carry it with you every time. A U-lock from manufacturers such as Abus or Kryptonite is available from just under 50 euros.
E-scooter: brake disc and handcuff locks
An e-scooter offers significantly fewer options for securely locking it with a bike lock. As a rule, only the rear wheel or the connecting tube between the handlebars and the footboard remains – if available.
A sensible alternative for e-scooters are brake disc locks , which are otherwise popular on motorcycles. The way it works is quite simple: the brake disc lock is clamped with a bolt in one of the holes in the brakes on the e-scooter. This prevents the rear wheel from moving freely. Optionally, there is the possibility of additionally fixing a steel cable with the brake disc lock to a piece of terrain, for example.
Locks for e-scooters
The advantage: the lock is small and compact, which means it can be carried in your pocket. In addition, these locks are affordable and cost just over 10 euros. The disadvantage: Attaching it to the brake disc requires some skill and can hardly be done in dark lighting conditions. In addition, thieves can simply carry the e-scooter away if the vehicle is not also attached to a railing with a cable. The simple locks should also be easy to crack for professionals. At least a brake disc lock prevents someone else from simply driving away with the e-scooter.
An alternative to the brake disc lock on an e-scooter is a handcuff lock – also known as a chain lock. As the name suggests, the lock has the shape of a handcuff. Variants with two handcuffs connected by a chain link or versions with a single clasp and cable are common. This is used to attach the e-scooter to a railing over the rear wheel.
The advantages include the easy handling of the handcuff locks, which are small enough to be useful on an e-scooter. They are also lighter and smaller than larger U-locks. However, most handcuff locks should be easier to pick than a U-lock, for example. It starts at 20 euros with a simple lock with just one clip – variants with two hinges cost just under 70 euros.
Another handy way to attach an e-scooter is the Tex-Lock . In the variant of a cable lock, a flexible rope is used with which you can “tie” the scooter. To do this, either run the rope through one of the wheels or tie it around the frame part between the footboard and the bar. A padlock with a key is used to fix the rope.
We present a wide range of accessories for e-scooter enthusiasts in the guidebook must-have accessories for e-scooters from 10 euros: lock, GPS tracker, turn signal etc.
GPS tracker for e-bikes and e-scooters
Theft protection for an e-bike, e-scooter or bicycle does not stop at a lock. As an additional variant, GPS trackers and mobile alarm systems for two-wheelers are available to track down the thief. Ideally, the GPS tracker remains undetectable and well hidden for the bicycle thief, for example as a rear light. We explain more about tracking devices with GPS in our guide Safely found: GPS trackers & air tags for e-bikes, backpacks, dogs & co .
The Vodafone Curve Bike Light & GPS Tracker is a rear light with a built-in GPS tracking device. In addition, a motion sensor is integrated in the light, which warns the bike owner via a smartphone app if someone is taking the bike away. The lamp costs about 40 euros, and a service fee of 2 euros per month is due from Vodafone for operation.
Another option is the rear light with GPS from Zeerkeer for 57 euros at Amazon. The lamp has a battery and a SIM card slot. It is activated via an SMS or the associated smartphone app. An SOS button activates an alarm that automatically sends an emergency call.
For owners of an e-bike from Brose or Shimano , the GPS tracker Biketrax from Powunity is available for just under 200 euros . Data transfer is free for the first year. The device has a 1000 mAh battery and is installed in the motor housing. When the bike is stationary, the battery should last a good 3 weeks, when moving, tracking is possible for about 14 hours.
Apple air tags for bikes
Air tags from Apple are a cheap alternative to locating your bike. The small radio transmitters communicate encrypted via Bluetooth with all nearby iPhones. The range is only a few meters, but all devices with iOS locate the air tags, which should make it easier to track them down worldwide. According to Apple, this is completely anonymous.
One of the advantages of the air tags is the low price compared to a real GPS tracker. Thanks to various third-party mounts, they offer a wide range of uses. A SIM card or an additional tariff are not necessary. The downsides include the overall less accurate location. The Airtags are the size of a 2 euro coin. A CR2032 button cell serves as the energy source. According to Apple, this should last for 1 year. The article Apple Airtag in the test shows how air tags perform in practice: The best key finder for iPhone users .
Airtag holders for bicycles or e-bikes only cost a few euros. Airtag solutions in the bicycle bell are practical , for example from Halidemen for 5 euros on Amazon. We also tried an Airtag mount in the form of a reflector . This costs about 10 euros at Amazon. An Apple Airtag itself costs around 27 euros.
Insurance for e-bikes against theft
Another option for personal protection in the event of theft is appropriate e-bike insurance . Depending on the tariff selected, policyholders receive significantly expanded protection in the event of theft, vandalism or wear and tear compared to household contents insurance. An e-bike costs well over 2000 euros on average. Good e-bike insurance tariffs are already available for less than 100 euros a year.
Conclusion
A more expensive e-bike, a bicycle, but also an e-scooter need protection against theft. In principle, all bicycle locks are suitable for an e-bike, but there are some restrictions with an e-scooter due to the design. Brake disc locks and folding locks or handcuff locks are particularly suitable here.
If you don’t want to have a suitable key with you all the time, you can use a variant with a fingerprint sensor or unlock the bike with a digital key via Bluetooth on your smartphone. A useful addition to look for the thief in the act are GPS trackers for two-wheelers.
We show other gadgets for e-bikes and bicycles in the guide GPS, fingerprint lock, smart helmets: This is how the bike becomes smart cheaply . We show suitable accessories for the e-scooter in the article must-have accessories for e-scooters from 10 euros: lock, GPS tracker, indicators & co . We explain more about localization in the article Found safely: GPS trackers & air tags for e-bikes, backpacks, dogs & co .