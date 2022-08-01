Anti-theft protection: bike lock, alarm and GPS tracker for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters Bikes, scooters and e-bikes are popular with thieves. Techstage shows bicycle locks with and without an alarm, from classic to smart and GPS trackers. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

M-Wave ‘s folding lock is particularly noteworthy . Here the metal struts are bent and wound as chain links on a holder in a circle like a coil. This saves space and allows convenient transport directly on the frame of the e-bike, bicycle or e-scooter. Depending on the type, the price ranges from 24 euros to 85 euros.

Cable locks and U-locks

The classic bike locks are cable locks and U-locks. The cable lock is lighter, flexible and not as heavy and bulky as a U-lock. This makes it easier for thieves to break open. A key or a combination of numbers is used to lock it. Small variants with thin cables are also well suited for e-scooters. You can get a simple cable lock with a number combination for as little as 5 euros.

With a U-lock you can play it safe with an e-bike or bicycle . A flex is required to break open this form of bicycle lock. Some models even survive treatment with an angle grinder.

A U-lock is significantly heavier than a cable lock, making it more difficult to transport. Ideally, you use a bracket on the frame to attach the lock to the bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter. This means you don’t have to carry it with you every time. A U-lock from manufacturers such as Abus or Kryptonite is available from just under 50 euros.

E-scooter: brake disc and handcuff locks

An e-scooter offers significantly fewer options for securely locking it with a bike lock. As a rule, only the rear wheel or the connecting tube between the handlebars and the footboard remains – if available.

A sensible alternative for e-scooters are brake disc locks , which are otherwise popular on motorcycles. The way it works is quite simple: the brake disc lock is clamped with a bolt in one of the holes in the brakes on the e-scooter. This prevents the rear wheel from moving freely. Optionally, there is the possibility of additionally fixing a steel cable with the brake disc lock to a piece of terrain, for example.

Brake disc lock on an e-scooter

The advantage: the lock is small and compact, which means it can be carried in your pocket. In addition, these locks are affordable and cost just over 10 euros. The disadvantage: Attaching it to the brake disc requires some skill and can hardly be done in dark lighting conditions. In addition, thieves can simply carry the e-scooter away if the vehicle is not also attached to a railing with a cable. The simple locks should also be easy to crack for professionals. At least a brake disc lock prevents someone else from simply driving away with the e-scooter.

An alternative to the brake disc lock on an e-scooter is a handcuff lock – also known as a chain lock. As the name suggests, the lock has the shape of a handcuff. Variants with two handcuffs connected by a chain link or versions with a single clasp and cable are common. This is used to attach the e-scooter to a railing over the rear wheel.

The advantages include the easy handling of the handcuff locks, which are small enough to be useful on an e-scooter. They are also lighter and smaller than larger U-locks. However, most handcuff locks should be easier to pick than a U-lock, for example. It starts at 20 euros with a simple lock with just one clip – variants with two hinges cost just under 70 euros.

Another handy way to attach an e-scooter is the Tex-Lock . In the variant of a cable lock, a flexible rope is used with which you can “tie” the scooter. To do this, either run the rope through one of the wheels or tie it around the frame part between the footboard and the bar. A padlock with a key is used to fix the rope.

