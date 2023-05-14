Anthropic launches an AI constitution to promote ethical behavior and responsible development

Company Anthropic presents a constitution for Claude, its latest model of conversational AI, with the goal of addressing the ethical and social challenges posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI engineers, has taken a novel approach to addressing the ethical and social challenges posed by increasingly powerful AI systems: by giving them a constitution.

In a public statement, the company has officially unveiled the Claude constitution, its latest conversational AI model capable of generating text, images, and code. This constitution establishes a set of values ​​and principles that Claude must follow when interacting with users, such as being helpful, harmless, and honest. In addition, it specifies how Claude should address sensitive topics, respect user privacy, and prevent illegal behavior.

Fostering trust and transparency in AI

In the face of controversies surrounding bias, misinformation, and manipulation in the field of AI, Anthropic hopes to promote trust and transparency in this realm by making Claude’s constitution public. The company also aspires to inspire other developers and AI players to adopt similar practices and standards.

Anthropic’s constitution is based on sources such as the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, AI ethics research, and platform content policies. It’s the result of months of collaboration between Anthropic’s researchers, policy experts and operational leaders, who have been testing and improving Claude’s behavior and performance.

Ethical challenges in advancing AI

The presentation of this constitution highlights the growing concern of the AI ​​community for the values ​​and ethics of AI systems. Just last week, the former head of Google’s AI research division, Geoffrey Hinton, resigned from his position at the tech giant citing concerns about the ethical implications of the technology he helped create. Large-scale language models (LLMs), which generate text from large data sets, have been shown to reflect and even amplify biases present in training data.

A vision focused on profit and safety

Anthropic is one of the few startups specializing in the development of general AI systems and language models, which aim to perform a wide range of tasks in different domains. Launched in 2021 with a $124 million Series A funding round, the company is on a mission to ensure transformative AI contributes to the well-being of individuals and society.

Claude is Anthropic’s flagship product, which it plans to use in various applications such as education, entertainment, and social action. Claude can generate content such as poems, stories, code, essays, songs, and celebrity parodies. Also, you can help users to rewrite, improve or optimize their content. Anthropic claims that Claude is one of the most reliable and controllable AI systems on the market, thanks to his build and ability to learn from human feedback.

An adaptable and evolving constitution

A key aspect of Anthropic’s constitution is its adaptability. The company recognizes that the current version is not finalized and probably not the best, and is open to research and feedback to improve it. This willingness to change demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring that AI systems are up-to-date and relevant as new ethical concerns and social norms emerge.

While AI constitutions are not a solution to all ethical questions, they do represent a proactive approach to addressing the complex ethical questions that arise as AI systems continue to advance. By making the value systems of AI models more explicit and modifiable, the AI ​​community can work together to build more beneficial models that truly meet the needs of society.

“We are excited about getting more people involved in the design of the constitution,” Kaplan said. “Anthropic invented the constitutional AI method, but we don’t think it’s the responsibility of a private company to dictate what values ​​should ultimately guide AI. We did our best to find principles that were in line with our goal of creating a useful, harmless, and honest AI system, but we want more voices to have a say on what values ​​should be included in our systems. Our constitution is dynamic: we will continue to update and improve it. We want this blog post to spark research and debate, and we will continue to explore ways to gather more input on our constitutions.”