Antetype, to create advanced design prototypes

There are many tools created to help designers prototype their work, which is essential before getting to work and programming the final version.

Today we have met one of them, but it is much more sophisticated than most that have been presented to us in the past.

This is Antetype, a design platform that has five main features:

– The designs are truly responsive and adjust to the content automatically, according to the rules that we define. We can even use breakpoints for different screen sizes.

– The widgets automatically synchronize the changes in all the elements of the same type, so that if we want everything red, we don’t have to alter the color component by component.

– Interactions and animations can be as micro or as powerful as needed, and we won’t need to create and link multiple boards for that. Everything is done on the same screen.

– Editable and working text input. We can use input fields to actually test user behavior live, no predefined text.

– Generates pure HTML + CSS + JavaScript prototypes. It is 100% open web technology, and can be used to render 3D models or animated graphics.

There is a free version that can be used from antetype.com.