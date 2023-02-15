Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania scores lower on Rotten Tomatoes than Sharknado

This week, the long-awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third movie of the tiny heroes that kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and establishes Kang as the new ultimate threat, hits theaters. As usual, expert critics had the chance to check out the feature in advance to publish their assessments, but it seems that Marvel Studios has finally left the comfort zone in which all of its productions were acclaimed.

Since Avengers: Endgame, the film that showed the defeat of Thanos and the return of many of the characters who had died with the "blip", fans have been concerned about the progress of Marvel Studios productions, since despite some films and series interesting, the studio has delivered many projects that are underwhelming. With Phase 5 arriving and the way being paved for a new formation of the Avengers, many expected that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first feature of this new Phase, could put the studio back in the spotlight, but it seems that this one is not will be the case.

Rotten Tomatoes, one of the biggest aggregators of critics’ scores in the world, released this week its “Tomatometer”, a score made based on the average of critics’ scores, for the new Ant-Man movie and the result was nothing positive. Currently, the film has a score of 54% on the site and the seal “Rotten” (Spoiled), indicating that the vast majority of critics did not like what they saw.

Such a score makes the film far below other Marvel Studios productions, being surpassed only by Eternals, which has a 47% score on the Tomatometer. As a curiosity, the first Ant-Man film has a score of 87% on the site and the seal "Fresh" (Fresco), while the second has a score of 87%, also with the seal Fresh. This note also makes the film less acclaimed even than the trash horror Sharknado, which has a score of 74% on the platform. Marvel Studios still has many questions to answer and can deliver another phase as exquisite as the Infinity Saga, but the start wasn't as good as many expected. Do you plan to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters?