Another one from Elon Musk on Twitter: he offers a general amnesty to suspended accounts

It is clear that Elon Musk has decided to go to the rough with Twitter. The succession of actions and decisions that he has taken since he bought the social network leaves no one indifferent and, now, it seems that he has a new idea that confirms that in environments where chaos reigns, the billionaire moves best. But, perhaps, this time he will go too far. From what it seems, Musk’s idea is as follows: offer a general amnesty to many of the accounts that were once suspended on Twitter. In other words, the return of Donald Trump was simply the beginning. Basically, what the tycoon has in mind is to throw away years of work on the social network to get rid of some of the less recommendable elements that exist due to the toxicity that they give off in his comments. And to see if his idea is right, nothing else has occurred to him than to publish a survey on his personal account in which three million users have participated (which is a trifle considering the amount that Twitter has in the present). Obviously, the reliability of the results is, to say the least, questionable. And the result is obviously not surprising: more than 72% are in favor of granting amnesty. Of this, one of the few things that is known is that it will not be effective for those who broke the law or committed especially egregious spam. Clearly, this is insufficient. A decision that makes very little sense, at least on paper. On the one hand, there is the reneging of the work done for a long time on the social network to get rid of stalkers, fake accounts that seek confrontation or criminals who carry out all kinds of acts that attack to others. More or less effective, the work was there (and without being great, they made the platform a place to be). It even goes against one of the reasons that Musk himself gave to try not to finally buy Twitter: the large number of accounts that were not real. Seeing is believing. On the other hand, this goes to show at least one of the reasons why the announced Council of Moderation (by Musk himself, you don’t have to look the other way), in the end, is neither there nor expected. Blaming “groups of political/social activists” to dismiss it, at least for now, no longer convinces anyone… especially if the decision taken shortly after is to readmit those who have generated conflict and hatred on the social network. Nothing is sustained if the amnesty is confirmed -something that could happen next week, by the way-. Impact on the future of Twitter Well, it doesn’t seem to be particularly positive, since more and more are deciding to leave the social network because they find it unstable and, what is worse, reliable. If you add the return of people who in their day were expelled for something (not in a trivial way), it can also become a place that is not comfortable. In short, Mastodon will surely appreciate Musk’s move if it is finally made. And worst of all, right now no one knows or understands where Twitter is headed. >