Another! Galaxy S23 Ultra S Pen accessory is approved by Anatel

Scheduled to be launched in February 2023 at Unpacked, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had its battery recently approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) confirming 4,855 mAh capacity in the most expensive version of the model, a 145 mAh downgrade compared to its predecessor , the S22 Ultra.

In addition to the line’s batteries, the Europeian regulatory body also certified the S Pen, confirming that the smart pen will be sold in the country with the Ultra variant, a model that traditionally carries the Samsung accessory, while its more basic “brothers” that are not compatible with the device.