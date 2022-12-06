Another! Galaxy S23 Ultra S Pen accessory is approved by Anatel

Scheduled to be launched in February 2023 at Unpacked, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had its battery recently approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) confirming 4,855 mAh capacity in the most expensive version of the model, a 145 mAh downgrade compared to its predecessor , the S22 Ultra.
In addition to the line’s batteries, the Europeian regulatory body also certified the S Pen, confirming that the smart pen will be sold in the country with the Ultra variant, a model that traditionally carries the Samsung accessory, while its more basic “brothers” that are not compatible with the device.
As shown by documents obtained by the AllCellular, the certification at the agency mentions the model number “EJ-PS918” corresponding to the international identification in the FCC, the United States authority equivalent to Anatel. The description of the record mentions ‘S-Pen’ confirming that it is the popular accessory of the South Korean.
In Europe, the application for approval at Anatel was made by Samsung itself, classifying the device as “Restricted Radiation Transceiver II”. The manufacturing units section points to China, United States, Japan, Mexico, Czech Republic, Taiwan and Vietnam, indicating that the Manaus hub, in Amazonas, will not produce the S Pen.
As in other approvals, this one also does not reveal details about the technical specifications and availability of the product, being necessary to wait for new leaks or official information from the company.