Another analyst confirms that the iPhone 16 Pro will arrive with larger screens

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 16 Pro that Apple will launch in 2024 will have larger screens. Ross Young was the first to make the claim earlier this month and Ming-Chi Kuo joined a few days later, both saying the same thing: bigger screens for the Pro models of the iPhone 16 range.

Now, Mark Gurman, a very reliable source who works for Bloomberg has confirmed these claims.

However, there is no clear consensus on how much bigger the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be compared to their predecessors. Gurman thinks the increase will be quite modest: “a couple of tenths of an inch diagonally.”

- Advertisement -

Ross Young, for his part, speaks of 6.2 and 6.8 inches, while Kuo believes that they will be even larger, 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

In any case, the upward trend is clear and part of the reason is the additional hardware that Apple wants to put in those phones. Mark Gurman thinks the long-awaited periscope zoom camera is the reason.



