Annual record: Netflix shares soar after account-sharing charge

The announcement of Netflix’s new password sharing charge shook the company’s stock on May 23, but this effect did not last long. In fact, the criticism is now boosting the streaming giant’s earnings, which have seen their shares rise 13.25% in recent days.

According to data from Google Finance, each Netflix share is currently worth BRL 39.75, higher than the BRL 35.36 recorded about a week ago, when the company announced its new policy. For comparison purposes, the number surpasses the increase registered by Netflix on May 18, when each share was worth R$ 36.95, being the highest appreciation in the shares of the streaming platform in the last 12 months with an increase of 115.09%.

Despite the good results on the Stock Exchange, public reception continues to be dismal, with several users canceling their subscriptions and expressing their indignation with the new charge. In addition, Netflix has become the target of investigations by Procon-SP and Procon-PR that question how users will be able to use the service via cell phone or tablet away from home, since the service now requires a fixed residence and the advertising says ” watch where and whenever you want”.