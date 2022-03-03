Announced the first phone for the metaverse, and it’s not from Facebook

Little by little the metaverse which Mark Zuckerberg bets on is gaining popularity. An example is that it has just been revealed which will be the first telephone manufacturer to launch a model oriented to this virtual world. And there is surprise, since a historical will be ahead of Facebook itself. We talk about HTC.

As it has become known, the Asian company will try with the terminal we are talking about to recover some ground in a market segment in which, over time, it has been losing specific weight (it should not be forgotten, for example, that HTC was the first to launch a Google Nexus phone). The fact is that taking advantage of his experience in everything that has to do with the virtual worlds Thanks to devices like the Vive glasses, he wants to position himself in the best possible way in the new metaverse.

With the terminal they are working on, and from what can be seen it is quite advanced, since its arrival on the market is expected in the month of april 2022, will give access to the shared virtual world that is one of Meta’s great bets for the future (closer than many believe). Surely other more powerful manufacturers, such as Samsung or Motorola itself, are very attentive to what Launch HTC to check if there is maturity in the market for a product of this type. And, in this, there are many doubts right now.

What would the phone be called?

Well, if we take into account what the president of HTC, Cher Wang, announced not long ago, everything would suggest that the device would have the same name as the virtual world that the firm itself has developed and that is called live. It is a curious play on words that includes the aforementioned Vive platform, and the idea of ​​​​Meta. The point is that the terminal is expected to offer medium both for the development of the Asian firm and for Zuckerberg’s idea. Otherwise, it would not make much sense to launch it.

No specific data has been indicated on what the smartphone will offer to make it a perfect tool for the metaverse, so it seems quite certain that it will have everything necessary to be able to execute options of the virtual and augmented reality (AR and VR), which is the basics that must be included for the equipment to function properly. In this way, the power it offers must be high, so the smartphone must have high-end hardware (such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor along with 8 GB of RAM).

The truth is that it is a excellent option by HTC the launch of this terminal because it will give it a presence in the important market with something that is in fashion right now. Of course, it remains to be seen the final impact that the device has on the market and if it will provide the company with many sales.

