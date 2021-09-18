Annke NC400, a security camera with impressive image quality and night vision

In recent years I have analyzed dozens of security cameras of the most diverse brands. Annke, Amazon, Reolink, Vacos, D-Link, Swann have passed through here … it is very difficult to surprise me in this sector, where I have seen practically everything.

Even so, I always like to keep seeing what comes out in the market, the new trends, and bets in a sector in constant evolution.

Today I’m going to tell you about the new Annke NC400, a security camera from 95 euros with several pros and cons, ideal for those who need a good image quality in full color, for those who want to see the image from computer and mobile, even if it does not have WiFi or is compatible with solar panels.

The installation has been simple, although for this I had to look for a 12V compatible power supply (not in the box). The camera can also be powered by an Ethernet network cable, but for that it is necessary to have an access point capable of providing the necessary power (I have tested it with my Synology NAS DS418Play and it has not worked, but it is compatible with other NAS) . That is, in my case I have it connected to a socket through a 12V adapter that I had at home and with a network cable to the router, but if you have the possibility of feeding it through Ethernet using a device compatible with Power over Ethernet, because you save a power cable.

Once done, go to the computer and install the program that comes on your website. When you open it, it will detect the camera, and from there we can configure the network, give it a password and modify the variables so that the video can also be seen from the mobile. That last point is important, because otherwise we will only see the image from the computer.

What I didn’t like is having to install a special plugin to be able to watch the video. Installing extensions after having installed the program is not something that makes me very funny.

Once the internal parameters of the camera have been modified so that it can be seen from the mobile, everything is simpler, since you just have to install the Annke app for android or iOs and view the image from there, configuring notifications and allowing you to zoom from the camera itself.

Here you have the result without zoom and with zoom, compared to the shot from a high-end mobile.

As you can see, the NC400 wins, it gets to see everything much better.

When I zoom, things change, since the zoom of the Huawei P30 Pro is fantastic. But keep in mind that we are talking about a security camera, not a telescope to spy on neighbors.

Let’s see now at night.

Speechless, the best night vision I’ve seen in a long time on a security camera. Remember that Huawei’s P30 is famous for its night vision, and it still loses to the NC400.

Advantage:

– Very good image quality. 2560 X 1440 pixel resolution and 20 fps video recordings.

– Very high viewing angle.

– Perfect night vision.

– Good design and good materials. Metal housing with IP67 protection.

– Resists from -30 to +70 degrees.

– Access from mobile and from computer.

– Possibility of zooming up to 8x.

– Image sensor A-1 that increases 180% of the areas sensitive to light.

– Spotlight to illuminate up to 30 meters.

– Push notifications through the application and email notifications (configurable from the computer).

Disadvantages:

– It does not have a WiFi option, although a very long Ethernet cable came in the box so that it can reach the router.

– It does not have a solar panel, you have to plug it in or put a Power Over Ethernet.

– It has no power cord in the box.

– You cannot change the viewing direction remotely.

– It does not have a speaker to talk remotely from the mobile.

– All the configuration is done from the computer, the mobile application is very limited (practically only for viewing).

A great camera, without a doubt, with a pretty good quality-price ratio.

Link: annke.com.