ANNKE AC500, testing a 3K IP surveillance camera with color night vision and infrared

Seeing the title, I imagined that he was talking about a 300-euro camera, but seeing that it was only worth 70 euros, I couldn’t resist the temptation and ordered one to tell my experience.

This is the ANNKE AC500, and I am going to tell you about my impressions.

Design



It is striking how robust it is. Easy to hang on the wall, being possible to remove the back cover to nail it and then put the camera turning without problems.

It is the size of a fist, and it can be rotated remotely, so the front part is spherical, without showing any leaks, since it is intended for outdoor use. The slot that you see there, perfectly protected, is to store the storage card.

Characteristics

The ANNKE AC500 camera is a high-quality security option that offers a number of impressive features for its price point. With 3K resolution and a 2.8mm fixed lens with a maximum aperture of F1.6, this camera delivers clear, detailed images. It has a 116° viewing angle for wide coverage, allowing you to keep everything that matters to you in view.

One of the standout features of the ANNKE AC500 is its ability to capture clear nighttime details thanks to its intelligent dual light. In default intelligent double light mode at night, the camera can clearly find the target by infrared light. If there is a moving subject, it will turn on the white light, turning off the infrared light for a clear color image. Also, you can choose full infrared light or full white light mode. Infrared fill light reaches 30m, while white light distance goes up to 20m for bright night images.

Of course, we can specify which part of the image we want to monitor, to avoid detecting movements in areas of no interest.

The ANNKE AC500 also offers ultra-clear 3K video with a 16:9 image scale. Powered by a 1/3″ progressive scan BSI CMOS sensor, this camera can deliver incredible 3K (3072×[email protected]) video with all the fine details that are true to life. The effect of 16:9 aspect ratio is better than the traditional 4:3, more suitable for the main screen ratio.

We can record the videos in the micro SD/SDHC/SDXC card slot, up to 256 GB.

Detection of humans and cars

Another remarkable feature is the intelligent detection of humans and vehicles. Using an intelligent algorithm based on a deep learning platform, the Motion Detection Camera 2.0 will only detect people and vehicles, helping to reduce 99% of unwanted motion alerts caused by animals or random inanimate objects, such as branches. billowing, raindrops, etc.

How the image improves

ANNKE AC500 camera also adopts 4 image enhancement technologies: 120dB True WDR, 3D DNR, BLC and HLC, to provide 3K Super HD clarity. So whether you’re watching live during the day or moonlight, you’ll get a new level of detail and color not possible before.

Endurance

THE ANNKE AC500 is weather resistant with an IP67 rating. These weather proof security cameras can withstand anything from torrential rain to freezing blizzards. Not only does it ensure protection against the ingress of dust and moisture, but it can also withstand extreme heat or cold, continuing to operate at temperatures as low as -30°C and as high as 60°C.

Configuration and personal opinion

We can configure the software from the computer or from the mobile app, making it possible to remotely access the camera thanks to the fact that it has a fixed IP.

All the steps are in the manual, but I must admit that it is not as simple a task as in other cameras. It requires a longer setup process, but the result is worth it in the end.

One thing I didn’t like is that it doesn’t come with the 12V adapter. It is true that it is PoE, it can receive power from the network cable, but not everyone has PoE in their houses, and buying a 12V adapter, although it is not expensive, makes it not possible to use it immediately after receiving it. A PoE adapter, on the other hand, costs between 15 and 25 euros, but it does not free us from having to use a plug and two network cables, one to the modem and the other from the adapter to the camera.

In my case, I have the ANNKE kit, so I didn’t have any problems, but I admit that for those who are used to using cameras with an internal battery, WiFi, without cables of any kind, it can be cumbersome.

As a conclusion: it is worth it to have a camera with good resolution and good night vision in an area with an Ethernet cable, even if you need to call your brother-in-law to configure it.

More information: en.annke.com/products/ac500 (10 euros discount with code W9S9F9)